Wigan boss lauds ‘warrior’ James McClean for dash to aid team after new family arrival

Ireland man James McClean has been hailed as a “warrior” by his club boss for delivering a badly-needed point for relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic just hours after his wife gave birth as he just about made it in time for their pre-match meeting.

McClean joked that he would “probably get a slap from my missus” for complaining about his hectic day, when McClean’s wife Erin delivered their fourth child in time for the player to report for duty with Wigan and play in their 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers. With just one win in the last 16 league games, Wigan are bottom of the Championship, with Kolo Toure axed after a short stint as manager in favour of Shaun Maloney.

“Amazing for him and his family, his wife gave birth, and he just made the pre-match meeting, he got here at five to six,” manager Maloney told Wigan Today.

"For him to come here and play the way he did, he was a warrior out there. He played in a position where he had to cover probably the most ground of anyone, and physically he looks the same as he did 10 years ago..

"Huge credit to him, he always wanted to play, assuming his wife and baby were okay. Thankfully that was the case and it was a fantastic performance given the day he’s had,” new boss Maloney added.

McClean said: "It's been a long day, for starters, but look, if I was to complain, I'd probably get a slap from my missus. She's the one who's done all the hard work, and she's been absolutely brilliant. A fourth baby is really nice, it's been a really good day. I was already outnumbered in the house, but she's obviously the boss now. It's been a special day, but to come here and get a good result tops it off."