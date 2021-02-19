The rolling fixture schedule had a role in creating this stark statistic, but there was only one Irish starter in the eight Premier League matches that were played last Saturday and Sunday.

Stephen Kenny had to wait until the weekend was almost over to see one of his options play a full part in a top-flight game – and he wasn’t going to learn much about that protagonist.

Yet as daft as it sounds, Seamus Coleman’s involvement in a routine game with Fulham highlights his growing importance to the Irish boss.

Coleman is the Ireland captain and there’s no secret about what he offers. Despite his youthful features, the 32-year-old is now veering into the category where he could accurately be described as a veteran.

He's by no means a certainty to start every game for Everton, with Carlo Ancelotti often using the Donegal man one week and then leaving him out the next.

We cannot say with any certainty that he will feature in Saturday evening’s Merseyside derby, although his strong showing in that fixture last season was one of his best since coming back from his horror leg break in 2017.

And maybe his bench role for the midweek match with Manchester City increases the chances that he features against their city rivals – albeit with the caveat that he did get longer than planned against the champions elect due to Yerry Mina’s early injury.

Either way, it’s getting to the point where it seems relatively safe to predict that Kenny will be needing Coleman’s services for Belgrade on March 24.

Last September, Coleman was left out by an Ireland boss for the first time since Giovanni Trapattoni was slow to integrate him into the fold.

Kenny had dropped hints in the early months of his tenure, declaring the Matt Doherty-Shane Duffy-John Egan-Enda Stevens quartet that lined out in Mick McCarthy’s final game (when Coleman was suspended) as one of the top options in Europe.

He followed through on those convictions when it came to selecting the side for his maiden game in Sofia, a real blow for Coleman, despite the warning signs being there. Doherty and Coleman are actually good pals, which adds another layer to the competition between them.

Injury then prevented the senior member of the duo from being an option for October and November, with suggestions that Kenny was mulling over the prospect of trialling them in the same side if they had been fit.

The ill-fated Wembley clash with England would have been the window for that – albeit on account of Stevens’ unavailability – but Coleman was injured in training two days beforehand and had to watch from the sidelines as Cyrus Christie started at right full with Doherty switched to the left.

Since the turn of the year, however, it’s Coleman who has enjoyed the most trouble-free run of Kenny’s options in that department. Doherty is in and out of Jose Mourinho’s plans at Spurs and a back and forth between manager and player in a recent fixture did not go unnoticed.

Duffy has lost his way in Scotland, while Egan was struck down by injury in Sheffield United’s latest defeat, with their imminent relegation unlikely to have done much for the spirits of Stevens, who has endured a few testing moments on their slide.

Placed in that context, Coleman’s involvement in an Everton team that is still within touching distance of the Champions League places is a happier scenario.

Tactically, there has also been scrutiny of the axis of Doherty and Duffy on the right side as the natural attacking intent from the Spurs player leaves the Celtic loanee vulnerable to a break.

This is another argument for restoring Coleman for an away-day challenge. He can still get forward, but all things considered it’s defensively where he has the edge on Doherty.

There’s more to it than that, of course. After a turbulent beginning to the Kenny era, Ireland need strong leadership for what’s coming down the tracks and while this can sometimes be overstated in the context of a team selection debate, the case for Coleman’s inclusion next month is compelling.

Duffy’s broader struggles and question marks around the well-being of Darren Randolph mean that players generally considered reliable aren’t coming into the tie in the best place.

There will be choppy patches in Belgrade and with just two days together to prepare for the game, Ireland need Coleman around, seeing as key colleagues are probably low on the morale front.

Last month, a slightly curious social media reveal from Everton winger Yannick Bolasie reflected how the Toffees club captain goes about his business.

Bolasie was bombed out of the Everton squad prior to going on loan to Middlesbrough and posted screenshots of supportive WhatsApp messages from Coleman.

“I will always be supporting you and watching you with interest!” he told his out-of-favour colleague.

“You make me better and prepare me for wingers at the weekend. Never lose your attitude and football can change quickly.”

It sat in with Coleman’s reputation as a good skin, even if it’s hard to be convinced that the sender would be chuffed with his private pick-me-ups going public.

The skipper was aggrieved to find himself mentioned in reports about Kenny’s standing in the camp in the aftermath of ‘videogate’.

There were claims that he was humiliated by being asked to attend the eve of game press conference in Sofia despite knowing he wouldn’t be playing.

It was effectively pitched as a third-party view, but from Coleman’s perspective there was an inference that he might have been talking out of school. He didn’t appreciate feelings being projected on to him. The bigger issue was that the basic version of events was inaccurate.

Coleman had been told he wasn’t playing and was given the option to opt out of the media event, but it was his call to go through with it because he believed it was his responsibility as captain.

Team sources say he has a good relationship with Kenny and members of the new coaching team and was very supportive of management in the bizarre videogate investigation launched by the FAI.

Come March, he’s expected to have his say both on and off the pitch.