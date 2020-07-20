Close

Why Billy Bingham had scores to settle with Jack Charlton and notorious 'Night in November' was his last chance

That night in November: Post-match tension in Windsor Park for World Cup game in 1993.

That night in November: Post-match tension in Windsor Park for World Cup game in 1993.

That night in November: Post-match tension in Windsor Park for World Cup game in 1993.

That night in November: Post-match tension in Windsor Park for World Cup game in 1993.

John Laverty

November 17, 1993 wasn't the first time Billy Bingham had tweaked the tiger's tail.

"I'll never forget nutmegging Jackie at Elland Road," he told me.

"It was back in '58 when I was playing for Luton.

