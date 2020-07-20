Why Billy Bingham had scores to settle with Jack Charlton and notorious 'Night in November' was his last chance

November 17, 1993 wasn't the first time Billy Bingham had tweaked the tiger's tail.

"I'll never forget nutmegging Jackie at Elland Road," he told me.

"It was back in '58 when I was playing for Luton.

"He was furious, especially with me doing it in front of the Leeds fans.

"He came straight across after that passage of play broke down and said, 'You try that stunt again, little man, and I'll knock your effing teeth down your throat'.

"I just laughed - rather nervously, as I recall - but I didn't risk trying it a second time.

"Afterwards, however, Jackie shook my hand and said, 'Well played, kid'. That left me rather bemused as I was four years older than him and had played in a World Cup; something he hadn't done..."

Bingy shared that nugget with me at a dinner organised by the Shankill Northern Ireland Supporters' Club to mark his retirement.

It was no surprise back then that he was thinking about the late Jack Charlton.

A few weeks earlier, at Windsor Park, the pair had once again exchanged unpleasantries.

This was the notorious, euphemistically entitled 'Night in November' which yielded the nastiest, most volatile atmosphere I've ever encountered at a football match.

You know the story; a north v south World Cup qualifier scheduled amid the almost unbearable sectarian tension following the Shankill bombing, Greysteel massacre and tit-for-tat murders that left 26 people dead in just 18 days.

Charlton's bosses at the Football Association of Ireland had ramped things up even further by attempting to get the match switched to a neutral venue with a noon kick-off.

And then there was Bingy, leaving those of us who thought they knew him staggered by forsaking his traditional diplomacy in favour of an uncharacteristically provocative, premeditated pre-match assault on the visitors.

I'd been working closely with the Northern Ireland manager for several of his 13 years in charge, and had never heard anything like this.

While (most) politicians were doing their best to ease tensions, bombastic Bingy branded the Republic's non-Irish-born players as "mercenaries" and "carpetbaggers", adding: "I'm happy to state it is our intention to stuff the Republic."

The man who'd led Northern Ireland to two World Cups then doubled down on his vitriol during the match, his animated touchline gesticulations inciting a 10,500 home-fans-only capacity crowd that hardly required further inducement, judging by the cacophony of vile, feral abuse already enveloping this seething cauldron of hatred.

"Why aren't you blow-in fenian f**kers joining in?" some yelled as the "Plastic Paddys" stood for God Save The Queen.

Vile racist abuse was spewed at defenders Paul McGrath and Terry Phelan, mixed in with chants of "trick or treat" - a revolting reference to what a murderous UFF gunman is reported to have shouted prior to spraying Greysteel's Rising Sun bar with bullets.

Earlier in the week, the Belfast Telegraph had published one of the most chilling pictures of the Troubles - Greysteel killer Torrens Knight snarling back at a jeering crowd as he was led into court to face eight murder charges.

"What were you thinking?" I asked Bingy that night on the Shankill.

I reminded him of what he'd told me a few years earlier: that, as a youngster from Belfast's Woodstock Road, he would often "chuck bricks at Catholics in the Short Strand". Now, at 62, was he entering a second 'Billy Boy' childhood?

"No, I knew exactly what I was doing," he said.

"I knew Jackie would be nervous as hell, so I thought, 'Okay, let's make him angry too'. Anxiety and anger aren't good bedfellows."

He added: "In hindsight maybe it wasn't too clever. But it was my last game and I desperately wanted to win. It didn't matter who the opponents were."

Who was he trying to kid? Bingham had scores to settle with Big Jack, and this was his last opportunity.

The two men had shared a touchline on eight previous occasions, five as respective bosses of Everton and Middlesbrough in the 1970s and three at the helm of 'the two Irelands'.

Their record in club management was even - one win apiece, three draws. But, having been drawn together in the previous World Cup campaign, Jack had taken four points out of six off Billy, courtesy of a dreadful scoreless draw in Belfast and an emphatic 3-0 win in Dublin over Bingham's rather poorly rebuilt post-glory era team, which finished second last in the group.

There was no notable crowd trouble then, and no apparent enmity between the two men.

That all changed when north and south were again drawn together in 'Group 3'.

Nine months before the Night in November, Northern Ireland played group minnows Albania in Tirana and Charlton, with Bingham's permission, accompanied us on the trip, which resulted in a hard-fought 2-1 win.

The craic was mighty afterwards, and it was fascinating to witness the contrasting styles; Bingy friendly, articulate yet controlled, Jack his usual what-you-see-is-what-you-get self.

What Bingham didn't know, amid the conviviality, was that Charlton had already told myself and two other colleagues that his reconnoitre was primarily to suss out the Albanians, whom the Republic would be visiting later in the year, and not his cross-border neighbours, who'd be arriving in Dublin the following month.

His exact words: "I'm not in a flap about playing Northern Ireland."

Bingham was incandescent when he heard this.

He felt betrayed by what he believed was the straight-talking Northumberland man's lack of candour, having made him an unofficial guest of honour in Tirana.

But he kept his powder dry, and there were no rants prior to the March 31 qualifier.

Presumably wee Billy believed his boys would do the talking on the Lansdowne Road pitch. After less than half an hour, however, they were 3-0 down, outclassed, outplayed, utterly muted and out of the World Cup reckoning.

Raucous home fans - 33,000 of them - relentlessly sang "There's only one team in Ireland" to the tune of Cuban folk song Guantanamera. It was humiliating for proud Ulstermen Bingham and assistant Jimmy Nicholl sitting in the 'northern' dugout.

Ergo, the normally placid Billy couldn't contain himself after Charlton strode onto the Windsor pitch for only the second time since October 1966 - when the Leeds stalwart and his England team-mates, the newly-crowned world champions, played their first match on 'home soil' since defeating West Germany at Wembley.

There were nearly 48,000 in the stands that day; Jack once told me he'll never forget the warmth of the welcome afforded to his lot "by the Irish". They were even treated to a lavish reception in the Belfast Telegraph boardroom.

He certainly wasn't going to forget his trip to Windsor, 27 years later.

Bingham had helped vent spleens, but it was Nicholl who lit Jack's pipe with his snarling jingoistic rant at Republic counterpart Maurice Setters after Jimmy Quinn scored on 72 minutes, a goal cancelled out by Alan McLoughlin's equaliser five minutes later.

Charlton, believing Bingham to be the offender, buttonholed him at the final whistle.

It's been reported that he said "up yours Billy" but Bingham later revealed: "Jackie's language was a little more colourful than that."

He added: "Jackie was giving it loads, but what he didn't realise was that his lot weren't yet through to the finals."

True; the 1-1 draw would only be enough if there was a positive outcome to the other Group 3 game between Spain and Denmark.

Suddenly realising his schadenfreude was premature, a demented, ashen-faced Charlton raced to the players' tunnel where an RTE crew had a live feed from Seville showing that the Spanish were leading by a solitary goal.

"Those were the longest few seconds of me life," he admitted in a heaving, chaotic tunnel afterwards.

Despite security men urging him to board the team bus shortly after the poisonous encounter had ended, a chastened Charlton opted instead to gatecrash Bingy's press conference.

There was an audible gasp as he walked up to the podium, holding a parcel. Jack: "Can I say something, please?"

Bingy: "Who IS this man?"

Jack: "I said something to Billy which I'll regret for the rest o' me life. We've been friends for a long time, and I apologise."

Bingy: "Forget it, let's have a drink. By the way, is that a retirement present you have for me?" Jack: "It is."

Bingham is now 89-years-old and no longer in the best of health. On his more lucid days, however, I'm sure he'll recall 'Jackie' with fondness.

And, knowing Bingy, he'll be delighted that he outlived him.