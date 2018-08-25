Why alarm bells should be ringing for Martin O'Neill ahead of crucial talks with Declan Rice

Confirmation that Martin O'Neill will speak with West Ham's Declan Rice to discuss his international future this weekend should set alarm bells ringing for those hoping to see the teenager commit his future to Ireland.

Independent.ie can confirm that Rice and his advisers have held lengthy discussions with Gareth Southgate and representatives of the English FA in recent weeks, as they try to persuade the London-born youngster to switch his international allegiances.

Rice has always been positive in his stance that he will remain loyal to the Irish cause after representing the nation at a variety of junior levels and making a big impression in the senior squad after making a hugely impressive debut in the game against Turkey last March.

Even though West Ham co-owner David Gold has stated that he expects Rice to establish himself in the England side, the player has been keen to confirm he would not be tempted to link up with Southgate's squad even if the offer comes his way.

"It's a question that keeps on being asked. But there are two games in September and I'm looking forward to them," stated Rice, who will not be able to switch his allegiances to England if he plays in Ireland's Nations League game against Wales next month. "I'm fully focused on playing for Ireland. There's no decision to be made."

Despite those positive words from Rice, the fact that he is holding talks with O'Neill before the game that will finalise his international future will be a concern to the Ireland set-up.

After the English-born duo of Jack Grealish and Liam Kelly dropped out of contention for Ireland selection after being courted by the FAI, the loss of Rice would be a hammer blow to O'Neill in what has been an ongoing struggle to convince English-born players to stay loyal to the Irish cause.

"We've had discussions with Declan," O'Neill told The Irish Mirror. "England are looking at his situation so nothing is certain until it's across the line, but he has enjoyed playing with us and the U21s. He has thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I'll speak to him over the weekend and I'd hope that he knows that this Wales games is you committed. That's the point he'll have to take into deep consideration."

While O'Neill remains cautiously optimistic he will convince Rice to stay with the Ireland squad, the temptation to join up with an England set-up that reached the World Cup semi-finals last month has to be attractive to the 19-year-old who could be offered a guarantee of regular action in their under-21 team and a pathway to the senior squad.

The decision Rice now makes could be crucial to the future of the Ireland set-up on several levels, as O'Neill needs to inject a positive news story into his agenda as he looks to start a new chapter after a rocky few months.

Online Editors