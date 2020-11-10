| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why Aaron Connolly could be the vaccine for Ireland's long-running goal drought

David Kelly

Ireland in desperate quest for vaccine to end their long-running goal drought

Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers dives at the feet of Aaron Connolly during yesterday&rsquo;s training session at The Hive in Barnet. STEPHEN McCARTHY/SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers dives at the feet of Aaron Connolly during yesterday&rsquo;s training session at The Hive in Barnet. STEPHEN McCARTHY/SPORTSFILE

Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers dives at the feet of Aaron Connolly during yesterday’s training session at The Hive in Barnet. STEPHEN McCARTHY/SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers dives at the feet of Aaron Connolly during yesterday’s training session at The Hive in Barnet. STEPHEN McCARTHY/SPORTSFILE

The search for a vaccine to Ireland's goal drought continues.

Only Shane Duffy, who has so recently been stripped of his responsibility to prevent goals for his club, has managed to score one for his country since Stephen Kenny took the reins.

David McGoldrick, to whom tributes flowed so gushingly one had presumed he had been the reincarnation of Robbie Keane or some such, has retired, vacating a vast chasm, we are told.

Privacy