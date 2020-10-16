Who is to blame for FAI's Covid chaos? After a messy week the association must review all aspects of their plans

Can international football afford another window like the Covid-19 dominated October version? Cost is the factor which cannot be avoided. With each UEFA Nations League game worth around €1m to competing nations, the eagerness to save November’s fixtures is understandable.

Stephen Kenny said earlier this week that the FAI management were confident they would go ahead and this is a vibe coming from UEFA. European football’s governing body needs the revenue from TV contracts to be spread around the continent or else the pinch is felt collectively.

As it stands, they are facing into tough decisions around next year’s European Championships, with ticketing and hospitality worth around €300m wrapped in with the fate of that competition. Certainly, the concept of 12 host nations is in jeopardy. Every penny counts and there is limited desire to shelve matches unless they are given no other option.

The important caveat, highlighted by sources with a broad knowledge of the situation, is that it’s only this weekend that clubs will fully start to feel the consequences of the break as players come out of one bubble into another.

Further outbreaks that could be traced back increases the chance of influential uproar.

Here in Ireland, however, the local Covid chaos has put a level of scrutiny on UEFA’s protocols that hasn’t been generated elsewhere.

The unfortunate episode of the ‘false positive’ in Bratislava has resulted in thinly disguised scepticism about the speed and even the effectiveness of UEFA’s measures and that apparently raised a few eyebrows in Switzerland.

In a defence of the FAI’s operations, Niall Quinn spoke of how Abbotstown had been ‘sold a pup’ by UEFA, highlighting the length of time that it is taking for their standardised tests to deliver results and speaking in such a way that it prompted more questions.

When Jack Byrne’s UEFA test after the Wales match returned a positive but a retest, sought by the FAI, returned no trace of the virus, a statement from Dublin 15 prompted headlines shining a light on their European overlords.

Byrne’s third test came back positive, thus quietening that din. Honing in on ‘false positives’ is the type of chatter that draws out the new wave of

part-time epidemiologists. It’s best to avoid becoming spokespersons for the suspicious.

Expand Close Republic of Ireland's Aaron Connolly (left) and Finland's Paulus Arajuuri battle for the ball during the Nations League Group 4, League B match PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Republic of Ireland's Aaron Connolly (left) and Finland's Paulus Arajuuri battle for the ball during the Nations League Group 4, League B match

Still, the FAI have raised a valid point with UEFA around their deal with German company, SYNLAB, who were entrusted with carrying out the centrally approved tests in each jurisdiction. Tests conducted in Ireland have to be flown to a SYNLAB facility in Bristol – as there is no available option on this island – so their reps had to jet in and out for the three group examinations of Kenny’s squad.

By contrast, SYNLAB have an authorised presence in Slovakia which allowed tests conducted there to be turned around quickly.

It was late on Saturday night when the outcome of Friday tests came through, confirming that one player and four contacts were out of Sunday’s showdown with Wales.

This gave the FAI very little time to react to the results before a pressing squad deadline, thwarting plans to call in replacements, including options from the League of Ireland, because they wouldn’t have been able to undergo the UEFA test in the timeframe. Ireland ended up short of subs.

The FAI appear to be victims of location here although UEFA would argue that they encouraged nations to name larger squads to prepare for this eventuality.

In truth, the FAI’s position around Covid is complicated by compatibility with local government rules and their own cashflow situation.

Kenny (left) prefers a smaller group and the FAI don’t really want to be splashing out on the logistics of a 35-man panel, yet the HSE interpretation of close contacts that ultimately ruled six players out of games across the week means they have an issue if a positive emerges.

Expand Close Aaron Connolly shows his frustration after the final whistle in Helsinki. Photo: Jussi Eskola/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aaron Connolly shows his frustration after the final whistle in Helsinki. Photo: Jussi Eskola/Sportsfile

The debate around essential and non-essential staff is a bit of a sideshow and the FAI’s shuffling of their seating plan for their jaunt to Finland smacks of trying to be clever to make the best of a bad situation.

UEFA have spoken of 1.5m distancing in their protocols but FAI would like this to be formalised in a way whereby each association could go to their local authority and look for these rules to apply for their football teams rather than different rules in different countries leading to different outcomes.

When the issue arose with Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah’s position on the plane, an appeal to the HSE was knocked back. The FAI is so reliant on Government support and approval for the continuation of games that they had to stay within the boundaries laid down.

But it’s going to be a challenge to get it right for November. Even if they cut the support staff, a larger squad will be tough to space out without employing a new flight strategy. Bigger doesn’t necessarily translate to better in terms of luxury and that’s a dilemma that is being grappled with.

Kenny has said there will be a review of arrangements. It would have to extend to all movements across the week, including an examination of their bubble at Castleknock Hotel with scrutiny around any event that involved interaction with people outside the proposed travelling party.

They do have their own wing with a special card needed for access, but they weren’t completely cordoned off either.

Clearly, the FAI don’t have a bottomless pit of money to book the entire property out for themselves.

The Irish Independent spoke to a resident that was a bit worried to read of the Covid stories coming out of the Irish camp because they availed of the swimming room facility shortly after a couple of squad members.

At check-in, the message was clear that the pool was closed off to the public for an allotted period on Monday. This source noted that all appropriate cleaning measures were being followed, yet it’s just an example of how a mini-outbreak prompts theories within the group, whether they are misguided or not.

This leads to a retracing of steps around gatherings attended by non-bubble members to see if there were instances where mask wearing and other precautions were slack. That said, speculation around how the virus may have travelled will always be flawed.

What will frustrate the FAI is that the senior men’s team, the main revenue driver, was afflicted while the women’s team and U-21 side avoided disruption.

There were also no issues around Kenny’s opening double-header in September which included a trip to Bulgaria and perhaps that bred a false sense of security around bubble life. It has to be acknowledged that, overall, it had been going reasonably well for Irish football on Covid.

Read More

Admittedly, there’s a view in amateur circles around Dublin that the FAI could have done more for them when their matches were shut down while adult GAA at all levels ploughed on.

But there have been no viral controversies in terms of crowd scenes or player behaviours. At one point, there was a feeling that only a handful of League of Ireland grounds would be able to safety manage games.

There was an effort to allow each club to play at home, and they almost made it to the finish line, managing crowds responsibly in the brief window when small numbers were permitted.

Unfortunately after a trouble-free run, it’s hit sticky territory, raising concerns about the ability to end the campaign on time or at all.

Ironically enough, FAI figures are keen to adopt UEFA rules around a minimum number of players, yet they didn’t formulate a clear diktat before resumption and that is a significant snag.

There’s a fair bit of learning on the job going on. Ferociously pointing fingers ignores a simple truth that the upturn in cases in sport is simply moving with the trends in the general population.

But if the show is to proceed in a world without a vaccine, the lessons of the last fortnight should function as a constant reference point.