Who is to blame for FAI's Covid chaos? After a messy week the association must review all aspects of their plans

Daniel McDonnell

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was without Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah due to a Covid-19 issue.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was without Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah due to a Covid-19 issue.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was without Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah due to a Covid-19 issue. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was without Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah due to a Covid-19 issue. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Can international football afford another window like the Covid-19 dominated October version? Cost is the factor which cannot be avoided. With each UEFA Nations League game worth around €1m to competing nations, the eagerness to save November’s fixtures is understandable.

Stephen Kenny said earlier this week that the FAI management were confident they would go ahead and this is a vibe coming from UEFA. European football’s governing body needs the revenue from TV contracts to be spread around the continent or else the pinch is felt collectively.

As it stands, they are facing into tough decisions around next year’s European Championships, with ticketing and hospitality worth around €300m wrapped in with the fate of that competition. Certainly, the concept of 12 host nations is in jeopardy. Every penny counts and there is limited desire to shelve matches unless they are given no other option.

