| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Who is Mikey Johnston and why is he the sort of player Stephen Kenny needs?

Daniel McDonnell

Celtic's Mikey Johnston, currently on loan with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, will be battling to get into Stephen Kenny's squad. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Celtic's Mikey Johnston, currently on loan with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, will be battling to get into Stephen Kenny's squad. Photo: Getty Images

Celtic's Mikey Johnston, currently on loan with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, will be battling to get into Stephen Kenny's squad. Photo: Getty Images

Celtic's Mikey Johnston, currently on loan with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, will be battling to get into Stephen Kenny's squad. Photo: Getty Images

It was big news in Scotland, back in May 2017, when it emerged that the FAI were on the trail of Mikey Johnston.

The idea of a born-and-bred Glaswegian defecting to Ireland pushes Scottish buttons, seeing as they lost both Aiden McGeady and James McCarthy to their Celtic neighbours.

Most Watched

Privacy