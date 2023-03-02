Who is Mikey Johnston and why is he the sort of player Stephen Kenny needs?

It was big news in Scotland, back in May 2017, when it emerged that the FAI were on the trail of Mikey Johnston.

The idea of a born-and-bred Glaswegian defecting to Ireland pushes Scottish buttons, seeing as they lost both Aiden McGeady and James McCarthy to their Celtic neighbours.

Therefore, it was viewed as a victory of sorts when Johnston, a Celtic academy product who was slow to come onto the radar of Scottish underage coaches, opted to stay put with the country of his birth.

He will, undoubtedly, receive some flak for his decision to declare for Ireland now, but there’s unlikely to be as much of an uproar given that Johnston, who turns 24 next month, is out of sight and out of mind in Portugal.

There was an assumption that he would go on to play at senior level for the Scots after starring at the Toulon Tournament in 2018, where he was voted onto the Best XI along with his compatriot Billy Gilmour.

A year later, Steve Clarke admitted he was very close to promoting Johnston from the U-21 squad after a string of fine performances with Celtic that eventually earned him a five-year deal.

This was a period where Johnston scored a Europa League group-stage goal against Rennes, one of six strikes in an injury-interrupted start to that season, with Neil Lennon sharing his predecessor Brendan Rodgers’ positive view of the tricky operator.

Alas, a long-term injury took Johnston out of the discussion – and his relocation to Portugal for this year is a reflection of how his stock had fallen under Ange Postecoglou.

In Scotland, the charge will be that Johnston has gone down the Irish route, because it’s not going to happen for him at home.

Stephen Kenny will likely put a different slant on his recruitment. Johnston qualifies for Ireland by virtue of grandparents from Derry – and it’s understood that Kenny has been on his trail for some time.

This shouldn’t really come as too much of a surprise. A consistent theme of Kenny’s stint as Ireland manager has been his concerns about the absence of young wingers coming through the production line.

His promotion of Chiedozie Ogbene to the squad in the summer of 2021, at a point where his club standing was below where it is now, was borne out of the belief that he possessed attributes that existing squad members lacked.

In April 2022, Kenny showed his willingness to go down the grandparent route, by announcing that Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton had come on board.

The wide attacker was swiftly drafted into the squad, but appears to have dropped out of the frame almost as quickly. Ironically enough, Mick McCarthy is now his club boss.

Last year, when Kenny was presented with a familiar question about what League of Ireland players were in his thoughts, he sprung something of a surprise by giving Shamrock Rovers’ Neil Farrugia a mention. There’s a recurring theme here, in that Farrugia is a winger who scored in Kenny’s first competitive game as U-21 boss.

Rovers operate with wing backs so that’s where Farrugia is playing now, but he appeals to Kenny because of where he naturally plays.

In that context, it explains why Kenny has pursued Johnston. He’s clearly looking for something different in that department, even though his switch to three at the back means that there’s a degree of versatility required from any attacking recruit.

Kenny has always been drawn to players who can dribble and go past players at speed, and this is what Johnston is capable of on a good day.

He started off very well in Portugal, but it’s a slight concern that he has dropped out of favour since Christmas – and he didn’t get off the bench when Kenny went to see him on Monday.

It may have complicated his prospects of getting into the squad for the games with Latvia and France if his FIFA clearance comes through in time.

Callum O’Dowda was a big winner of the November window, doing enough to put himself in contention for a big role this year. His wing-back rivals include James McClean, Robbie Brady, Enda Stevens and Ryan Manning.

Further up the park, though, Kenny’s existing options, aside from Ogbene, are primarily individuals who are happiest centrally but can do a job drifting wide – with Troy Parrott and Jamie McGrath, arguably, both in that bracket. Mark Sykes is coming into that category, too.

Therefore, it’s easy to see how a squad berth could open up for Johnston. Now he just has to prove he’s worthy of it.