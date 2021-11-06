Where does Irish football go after Dokter's medicine?

The Friday morning press release of the new orange Irish away jersey drew a couple of predictable one liners about the FAI taking their commitment to follow a Dutch model to another level.

By noon, though, staff in Abbotstown were learning that the timing would prove to be pretty ironic with official announcement of the departure of High Performance Director Ruud Dokter on the way.

His position had been the subject of speculation for some time, and eyebrows were raised when he agreed an extension in 2020.

There are personal factors that have complicated the 66-year-old’s position and it would be a stretch to say that his exit after eight years in the job is a shock.

Read More

The 2013 replacement for his compatriot Wim Koevermans was a polarising figure, although the FAI release of the news was naturally laden with tributes.

CEO Jonathan Hill referenced the ‘establishment of the Player Development Plan, the creation of a clear philosophy for underage football across the country and the growth and high standards of our Coach Education offering, as recognised by both FIFA and UEFA, has seen a flow of young players now coming into our senior international set-ups and this is all testament to his work over the years.’

Dokter managed the Dutch women’s team during his time with his native FA and played a role in the appointment of Vera Pauw who will miss his support. “He sold his vision,” said Pauw, “The FAI will have a big task to find someone who can pursue the road of all development programs that have been developed.”

Stephen Kenny was quoted too, and he did have a good relationship with Dokter – a source of disappointment to some of the latter’s critics.

“Ruud would always ask the question 'what is best for the player'. Having studied different development plans and systems throughout Europe he had a clear vision of how to develop players in Ireland and was prepared to make unpopular decisions to improve the development of football in Ireland and the culture supporting that,” said Kenny.

Outside of officialdom, alternative reviews were provided. “Good luck and good riddance,” tweeted Robbie Martin, the former League of Ireland striker who is now coaching at schoolboy level with Leixlip United, the club that produced Andrew Omobamidele.

“His impact has most certainly been big, he has left behind a shambles . . . hopefully next director will better understand the culture of development for all clubs and kids.”

Similar sentiments were expressed publicly and privately from others and they can largely be traced to the central dispute of Dokter’s time, which was the introduction of the national underage leagues which started at U-17 and U-19 level and expanded to U-15 and, most controversially, an U-13 version..

While there is a broad – if not unanimous consensus – that the idea came from the right place, the implementation proved controversial with established schoolboy sides feeling they were outside the tent with League of Ireland clubs entrusted with responsibility despite ambivalent views towards youth development when they were handed the keys.

A fair chunk of the rancour centred around the communication of policies, with vital stakeholders feeling they weren’t consulted on their views although Dokter’s defenders would say that distance was needed to drive through sweeping changes. From a development perspective, the gaps between the ages was flagged as a real concern with later bloomers inconvenienced.

The U-13 version infuriated the leading schoolboy clubs who felt teams were being broken up far too early with the best promoted up the elite LOI ladder and rest falling between cracks in the pathway. In some cases, partnerships were formed but unease lingered. As a consequence of ill-feeling, the Schoolboys FAI (SFAI) last year openly questioned Dokter being handed what proved to be a short-term extension.

He had already faced pushback from administrators who didn’t like his strategy, particularly within the corridors of the Dublin and District Schoolboys League (DDSL) who went against the Dokter-driven plan to move all football to a summer calendar. Last year, the DDSL announced they were going against FAI directives on formats at U-11 and U-12 level but they were forced into a U-turn.

Member clubs – who saw wrong on both sides – were left frustrated by the lack of harmony arising from personality clashes and power struggles. The FAI say Dokter’s replacement will be officially titled as ‘Director of Football’ and more information is needed on the brief but, in every scenario, a key function will be attempting to build bridges between factions of the games who do not trust each other.

It’s particularly fraught around the capital, whereas in other parts of the country there was an appreciation for standardised guidelines coming in from above to offer direction.

However, Dokter had come under increasing scrutiny internally within the FAI since the departure of John Delaney. He had a good relationship with Delaney and was even brought along to the Oireachtas Committee hearings in 2019, where he was effectively a non-speaking delegation member.

He kept a low profile media wise, but was put forward as influential in the drawing up of the succession plan that saw both Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny getting hired in a frantic 24-hour window.

More questions have been asked of Dokter in this regime, and there was a feeling that he was previously able to impress the FAI superiors with information that they didn’t have the knowledge to respond to. The culture has changed somewhat.

In a meeting earlier this year, figures were produced which demonstrated a high volume of players in the U-19 league going on to make appearances at senior League of Ireland level.

This read well on paper, but follow-up queries around how many of these players actually went on to have a sustained career placed more scrutiny on the substance of the stats. Dropoff in participation beyond U-19 level is a massive worry and that’s why talks about a new third League of Ireland tier are ongoing.

Read More

Add that to the issues around premature elitism and complaints about the very different standards from club to club and a popular conclusion is that the underage leagues are a worthy innovation which needs proper reconstruction. Accepting those flaws are there has to be the first step of that process.

Another unflattering view of Dokter’s performance was that he never fully grasped the cultural difference between Ireland and his homeland when it came to demographics and competing sports. In Holland, an entire city might be centred around one professional football team whereas in Ireland it’s another animal completely.

Coaches in other codes were aggrieved late last year when an FAI document recommended that kids start to specialise in football when they are 12.

There is a variance of thoughts around these subjects and there are football people who felt Dokter didn’t go far enough with certain proposals.

"Ruud Dokter deserves tremendous credit for the national leagues,” said Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley last October. “It's a positive step. People will complain that it's too young to be elite (the U-13 league) but, for me, we can go younger.

"The quicker we can put players in really uncomfortable situations for them to learn, the better."

It illustrates that the new person will have a lot to deal with; there’s no populist fix. There is an awareness at senior level in the FAI that diplomacy and the ability to bring people to the table is needed. National stereotypes are flawed, and Irish football can be insular, but there was a sense that Dokter could be aloof when the opposite temperament was often required. “He’s very Dutch,” was one senior FAI insider’s pointed way of phrasing it.

Another voice argues that he simply grew fatigued of recurring battles. “Started well but fizzled out,” they said.

What will be intriguing is where the FAI go from here. Dokter was unknown in this parish when he was announced, and going left-field again would be risky. In saying that, there would also be a danger in appeasing the wings that were most put out by his presence.

With Brexit stopping kids from going to the UK until they turn 18, the national leagues are more important than ever but it’s fitting that this news emerges on the week where Damien Duff laid it bare about the inadequate standard of facilities in the game.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill is to the fore of the decision-making process, while board member Packie Bonner will likely be in the mix given that the association’s former technical director is now back in the building and chairing the new International and High Performance Committee.

The Italia ‘90 hero was apparently recommended as an independent director by UEFA, having retained a role with European football’s governing body in the aftermath of his FAI farewell in 2010.

Bonner has been meeting people from around the game and the vibes are mixed with the opinion existing that he has work to do to get up to speed on how old goalposts have been relocated. A significant amount of water has gone under the bridge in the intervening period and there’s no going back on the bulk of Dokter’s decisions.

Rather, the priority has to be getting the best people actively working on the ground into a room to figure out the modifications that are required to best adjust to the new post-Brexit reality. Kenny’s contract will be a talking point over the next month, but getting this appointment right may prove to be more significant in the bigger picture.