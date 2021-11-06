| 8.8°C Dublin

Where does Irish football go after Dokter's medicine?

The FAI’s High Performance Director introduced a significant restructuring of underage football but the results, and his approach, split opinions and his successor will inherit a tricky situation

Stephen Kenny praised Ruud Dokter as someone who was prepared to make &lsquo;unpopular decisions&rsquo;. Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

The Friday morning press release of the new orange Irish away jersey drew a couple of predictable one liners about the FAI taking their commitment to follow a Dutch model to another level.

By noon, though, staff in Abbotstown were learning that the timing would prove to be pretty ironic with official announcement of the departure of High Performance Director Ruud Dokter on the way.

His position had been the subject of speculation for some time, and eyebrows were raised when he agreed an extension in 2020. 

