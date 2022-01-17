'When my name was up on the big screen, I couldn’t believe it' - Roberto Lopes stars as Cape Verde hold Cameroon

Roberto Lopes picked up the man of the match award for his performance against Cameroon.

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes has reflected on one of the proudest moments of his career after his man of the match display helped Cape Verde to come from behind and secure a vital African Cup of Nations draw against hosts Cameroon.

The 1-1 result means Cape Verde finish third in their qualifying group but they have an excellent chance of progression to the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides. An improbable series of results would be required to knock them out, yet it’s possible they may not know their fate until Thursday.

Whatever happens, Lopes says he will look back with pride on a draw with Cameroon in the afternoon sun and a lively atmosphere in the Olembe Stadium.

Cape Verde fell behind to a first-half goal from the competition’s top scorer Vincent Aboubakar and they were staring elimination in the face at that juncture.

However, a second-half rally from the underdogs prompted a quick equaliser from Greek-based Garry Rodrigues and the focus then shifted to the other end, where Crumlin native Lopes and his colleagues withstood a late flurry of pressure to hold firm.

There was double joy for Lopes at full-time when his team-mate Diney Borges pointed to the big screen and informed the Dubliner that he had been awarded man of the match.

It was an unexpected boost for the 29-year-old, who has been keeping a diary of his African Cup of Nations adventure for the Irish Independent – the next installment will be out this Saturday.

"This is up there with the proudest moments in my career,” said Lopes, speaking to Independent.ie tonight from the team hotel in Yaounde.

“We're just hoping now it's enough to get us through. Football is a funny game, we're not guaranteed anything but I think we can be proud of our performance today, regardless of what happens.

"When my name was up on the big screen, I couldn’t believe it. It was a fantastic moment for me, but it could have been anyone on the pitch – we showed tremendous character and desire to stick at it.

"It was backs against the walls at times, but it was always going to be against the host nation and they really wanted to win it, they were bringing on players like (Bayern Munich striker Eric) Choupo-Moting and keeping Aboubakar on, they really wanted to win the game so to stick our chests out and defend and put our bodies on the line, we really had to show courage and character to get back into the game and see it out.”

Lopes explained how Cape Verde spirits were boosted on the morning of the match when their manager Bubista returned a negative Covid test, even though it came too late for him to be allowed travel to the stadium with the team.

He arrived in time for their second match with Burkina-Faso, thus giving a lift to the group, but returned a positive PCR the following day which looked set to send him back into isolation.

Two other squad members also received the all-clear, which meant the group was together beforehand for the first time since they landed in Cape Verde on December 27.

Facing Cameroon also gave them a proper taste of the atmosphere as Cape Verde’s first two games were the second match of double headers where the local favourites were up first – thus meaning a mass exodus before their fixture.

“When we were walking out and doing our warmup and the Cameroon players came out to do their warm-up and there was a roar, a blast of noise atmosphere, I was thinking 'This is why we play the game, for days like these'”, Lopes continued.

"It's the best stadium I've played in and the atmosphere was unbelievable. It was really warm with the afternoon kick-off and then it was about controlling your energy.

"We knew they'd have a lot of the ball but our game plan was working very well, we were compact, we were limiting them to very few chances and even showed them on the ball we could play a bit, we kept it in periods which we needed in that weather.

"Aboubakar has been on fire in this tournament, his goal was a great finish but we showed character after to not give too many opportunities away and get bodies on the line and our goal was taken really well. I’m just delighted and proud to be a part of this team.”

The permutations for the knockout stage are complicated if Cape Verde do advance. Possible opponents include the winner of the group containing Sadio Mane’s Senegal. They are level on points with Guinea, who have Liverpool’s Naby Keita in their ranks.

Alternatively, they could lock horns with the winner of the group which is currently led by a talented Morocco side. Cape Verde were meant to face Morocco in a pre-tournament friendly before Covid scuppered those plans.

Cape Verde will have one foot in the knockout rounds if Mane’s Senegal side beat Malawi tomorrow afternoon.

- Check out Roberto Lopes’ next African Cup of Nations Diary in Saturday’s Irish Independent