‘What’s important for Niamh is getting back fit’ – Liverpool upbeat on Niamh Fahey’s World Cup aim

Liverpool have promised to all they can to have Ireland internationals Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan back to fitness in time for the World Cup finals.

The duo were again absent for the Reds today when Matt Beard’s side took on Brighton and after this weekend, there are only four league games left for the Irish pair to get in some game time before the end of the season.

Fahey has not played for club or country since January while the unfortunate Kiernan has been absent since September.

Vera Pauw has said she will give injured players time to prove their fitness before the final squad is selected for the World Cup but she has also stressed the importance of game time at club level.

Reds boss Beard says he’s conscious of the importance of the World Cup to his Ireland internationals.

“Our captain Niamh Fahey is progressing well. She should be back in team training the week after next, so we’ve got another friendly pencilled in so she can get some minutes,” Beard said.

“What’s important now for Niamh is getting her back fit and playing for Liverpool again before the World Cup for Ireland, so she is progressing really well now.

“With Leanne Kiernan, we are still taking it week to week. I’ve got no timescale on that but she is doing well at the moment. The most important thing is just to get her back fit, healthy and pain-free on a regular basis.”

Their compatriot Chloe Mustaki is making progress in her own fitness battle.

Out for a long spell with a groin injury, she returned to action with Bristol City last weekend, featuring as a sub in a 5-0 win over Sunderland in what was her first game in over four months.