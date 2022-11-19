John Aldridge celebrates after scoring Ireland's first goal during the 1990 FIFA World Cup Qualification match against Malta at the National Stadium in Ta'Qali, Malta. Photo by Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

Stephen Kenny's Ireland will continue their preparation for what promises to be a very tough Euro 2024 qualifying campaign next week with a trip to Malta. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali with a 7.00pm Irish time kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 from 6.30pm . The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What's the team news?

U21 stars Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson have received their first call-ups at senior level and Mark Sykes has been added to the squad after Scott Hogan and Will Keane had to withdraw ahead of the Norway game on Thursday.

Derby pair Conor Hourihane and Jason Knight, Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary, Preston striker Troy Parrott, Fulham defender Shane Duffy and Wigan midfielder James McClean have not been included in Kenny’s latest squad.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Norway & Malta

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

What is the head-to-head record like?

The countries have met seven times, with Ireland winning them all, since first facing off on 30 Mar 1983 in a European Championships qualifier that Ireland won 1-0 in National Stadium in Ta'Qali. The return fixture in that group remains Ireland's record win after Mark Lawrenson (2), Frank Stapleton, Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Sheedy, Liam Brady (2) and Gerry Daly all hit the net in an 8-0 victory.

The old stadium has proved a happy hunting ground for the boys in green with a John Aldridge brace on 15 November 1989 securing a first ever World Cup appearance for Jack Charlton's team.

Preparations have not been ideal with Thursday's 2-1 defeat to Norway reopening debates on the Stephen Kenny era.

Ireland's women's team were also in action this week as they began their World Cup preparation with a 4-0 win over Morocco but David Kelly has asked why the game slipped under the radar to a degree.

