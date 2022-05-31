Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during a training session at San Mames Stadium Camp on May 28, 2022 in Bilbao, Spain. Argentina will face Italy in Wembley on June 1 for the Finalissima Trophy. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Italy and Agrentina face off in what's being called the 'Finalissima' this week. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

What's the 'Finalissima'?

The 'Finalissima' is the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions and was formerly known as the European/South American Nations Cup. It's a game between the European and South American champions and has only been played twice before, France beating Uruguay 2-0 in 1985 and Argentina beating Denmark 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 1993.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday’s match takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Three (7.30pm) and Premier Sports 1 (7.00pm). The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media and Premier Sports Players.

What's the team news?

Italy are missing Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, and Gaetano Castrovilli through injury but Giorgio Chiellini has been included in the squad for what should be an emotional final appearance before he retires.

Cristian Romero is Argentina's only injury doubt with a knock. Lionel Messi is set to lead the line.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams first met in a friendly on 5 December 1954, a game that finished 2-0 to Italy. Argentina's first win came in 1956, a 2-1 win In Buenos Aires. In total they have played 16 times, with Italy winning six to Argentina's five.

The last meeting between the two footballing giants, who have six World Cups between them, was a 2-0 Argentina victory in 2018.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

The game kicks off a big international window with four games for Ireland coming up. The Ireland camp faced the press yesterday and we have the latest from Abbotstown here.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Argentina are favourites at 13/10 with Italy 7/45 and the draw after 90 minutes 19/10.

As there has to be a winner on the night the game will go straight to penalties at full-time if required. Argentina are 8/11 to lift the cup with Italy Evens.