Republic of Ireland's Evan Ferguson, left, heads his side's goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship play-off first leg against Israel at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Jim Crawford's Under 21 Ireland side are in Israel this week for the second leg of their European Championship play-off. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s match takes place at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv with a 6.15pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The game is being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What's the team news?

Evan Ferguson, Ireland's goalscorer in Friday's drawn first leg, has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of the game.

The big news in the original squad was the call ups of senior international Aaron Connolly and senior squad member Festy Ebosele, and Connolly has been talking about why he was happy to return.

Ireland had to come from behind to secure that first leg draw and were disappointed not to take a lead to Israel. We've been talking to various members of the squad and also have player ratings from that first leg below.

What are the match odds?

Israel are favourites at 21/20 with Ireland 23/10 and the draw on 90 minutes priced at 21/10.

What's the manager saying?

Jim Crawford:

"We have nothing to fear going into the second leg in Israel, I said to the boys the most important part now is to rest and recover, polish up on a couple of things heading into the second leg, but it's there for us, they have got a taste of it and we have nothing to be afraid of."