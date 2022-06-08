Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny admitted his side had only themselves to blame after defeat in Armenia (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland and Ukraine will both be looking to put weekend losses behind them as they meet in the Nations League at Lansdowne Road this week. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday’s match takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with a 7.45pm Irish time kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 from 7.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What's the team news?

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is being assessed as Stephen Kenny prepares to freshen up his team and Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot has been called up with Gavin Bazunu ruled out with a back injury.

Read More

What is the head-to-head record like?

This will be the first meeting of the two countries.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

The game is the second of a big international window with four Nations League games for Ireland. Ireland will play Scotland (June 11) in Dublin, then face a trip to Lodz in Poland for Ukraine's 'home' game on June 14.

Is this the week where we find out how good Caoimhín Kelleher really is? It may sound like a dramatic statement given that a 23-year-old good enough to be trusted in a cup final by one of the top club sides in the world is obviously exceptionally talented.

Daniel McDonnell has looked into the man who has stepped into Gavin Bazunu's shoes for these games, Liverpool's second choice goalkeeper, Caoimhín Kelleher.

Read More

And Aidan Fitzmaurice has profiled the newest addition to the squad, Blackpool's CJ Hamilton.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Somewhat surprisingly, Ireland are favourites at 13/10 with Ukraine 11/5 and the draw 2/1.