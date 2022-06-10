Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny looks dejected during the match during the UEFA Nations League defeat to Ukriane. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The pressure is building on Ireland after back-to-back Nations League defeats with Scotland next to come to Lansdowne Road this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with a 5.00pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and Premier Sports 1 from 4.15pm. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player and Premier Sports Player.

What's the team news?

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman remains out and has been joined on the injury list by centre-half John Egan. Egan’s injury opens up a spot on the left of the back three and the natural replacement is Dara O’Shea. Norwich pair Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are absent through long-term injuries along with Tottenham's Matt Doherty. Gavin Bazunu was ruled out of this window last week and is currently being linked with a transfer from Manchester City to Southampton.

Read More

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides have played 11 times, with their first meeting on 3 May 1961 ending in a 4-1 win for the Scots. Overall there's nothing between the teams with 4 wins each and 3 draws, including a 1-1 in their last meeting seven years ago during Euro 2106 qualification.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Ireland's miserable Nations League record has really ramped up pressure on manager Stephen Kenny, with positive results against Scotland and over in Poland in the return against Ukraine next Tuesday in Poland essential to regain lost momentum.

Former international Garry Breen asks what is the culture of this Ireland squad, while Daniel McDonnell and Aidan Fitzmaurice have questions of their own.

Read More

What are the match odds?

There's little separating the teams on the betting markets with Scotland 7/4, Ireland 9/5 and the draw 19/10.

What are the camps saying?

Stephen Kenny:

“We’re disappointed in the last couple of games, but I think we are building something really progressive. Statistically, we are not backing that up. I know that.

“We weren’t perfect (against Ukraine), we were okay and played okay in spells. People have seen a lot of progression in the matches over the last 12 games.”

Read More

Stuart Armstrong:

"I'm sure Ireland will be disappointed with the start they've had so the challenge will be even greater with them wanting to get some points and get off the mark."