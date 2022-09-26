Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, shakes hands with Armenia manager Joaquin Caparros the Nations League opener. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

What's been a mixed Nations League campaign for Ireland finishes with a visit from Armenia this week. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s match takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and Premier Sports 1 from 7.00pm and 7.15pm respectively. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player and Premier Sports Player. You can also follow the action as it happens in our liveblog on Independent.ie.

What's the team news?

Stephen Kenny has a full squad to pick from bar Josh Cullen who is suspended after picking up a booking in Saturday's defeat to Scotland.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Before this year, the teams had only met twice before having been drawn in the same group for Ireland's successful Euro 2012 qualification campaign. Giovanni Trapatton's Ireland side won both games back then, 1-0 away and 2-1 at home.

Armenia's 1-0 win in June was their first win against the boys in green and really killed off Ireland's Nations League campaign before it got going.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

It was another disappointing night last Saturday as a good first half was followed by a poor second one which saw Scotland come from behind to win 2-1.

Gary Breen, Daniel McDonnell, Eamonn Sweeney and Aidan Fitzmaurice all give their thoughts here.

What are the match odds?

Ireland need a win to avoid relegation to League C and are odds-on favourites at 3/10 to deliver it. Armenia are 10/1 and the draw 15/4.

What are the camps saying?

Stephen Kenny:

"One of the things we want is to win tomorrow night and we want to play well. We saw in our last home game against Scotland, an emphatic 3-0 win. We hadn't beaten a high-ranked team like that at home in many years, convincingly or at all.

"That was important and we backed that up with a really good performance against Ukraine and drew, and played quite well in Saturday and were disappointed to lose the game. We want to back that up with a strong performance tomorrow night.

"We are looking to constantly improve. We know there are areas we can improve, we are not naive to suggest that isn't the case."

Joaquín Caparrós (after Armenia's 5-0 defeat to Ukraine):

"Ukrainians played to their very best, that's the sign of a good team.

"I have to say that there are strong teams in League B in the Nations League, the proof of this is that a strong team like England will play in the League B next season.

"As for the game, we were playing against a very strong team. We had chances to score when it was 0-0."