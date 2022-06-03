Liam Kerrigan, left, and Mipo Odubeko during a Republic of Ireland U21's training session at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Jim Crawford's Under 21 Ireland side welcome Bosnia & Herzegovina this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Friday’s match takes place at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What's the team news?

Eiran Cashin has been facing an anxious wait for his Irish passport if he is to line out.

Cashin was not officially named in Jim Crawford’s 25-man squad last week, although he has joined the camp ahead of a crucial triple-header, as Ireland aim to qualify for a first ever U-21 European Championships.

Read More

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

The side are on the cusp of history against Bosnia & Herzegovina tonight.

No Irish team has qualified for a major tournament at U-21 level, and Jim Crawford’s side have the chance to change that in their final three European Championship qualifiers.

Six points from three games would all but secure a play-off spot. Two home wins could also set up a winner-takes-all clash against Italy in the final qualifier, providing other results go Ireland’s way

Read More

Former Ireland captain and assistant coach John O’Shea insists that the Under-21s will take it one game at a time ahead of the three crucial qualifiers this month.

Read More

And one of the Boys in Green Mark McGuinness revealed his golf ambitions to Brian Keogh in this week's Tee to Green.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Ireland are favourites at 4/6 with Bosnia & Herzegovina 7/2 and the draw 13/5.