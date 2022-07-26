France's Kadidiatou Diani (left) and Wendie Renard celebrate after the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final match at New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday July 23, 2022.

Germany take on neighbours France in the Euro 2022 semi-final this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday's match takes place at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Neither manager has any fresh injury worries.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch; Oberdorf, Däbritz; Magull; Huth, Bühl; Popp.

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Malard, Cascarino.

Germany rode their luck against Austria who hit the woodwork no less than three times in their quarter-final win while France needed an extra-time penalty to see off the Dutch.

Where can I watch the match?

The game is being shown on RTE 2 and BBC1 with coverage starting at 7.30pm on both channels.

What are the odds?

Germany are slight favourites at 13/8 with France 9/5 and the draw after 90 minutes priced at 2/1. If it goes to extra-time, there's little to choose between the sides with Germany 20/23 to make the final and France 9/10.

What's the latest from the camps?

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg:

“I think everyone saw in the group stages and in the quarter-finals that France have a very strong team who are able to find good solutions to get out of pressure.

“They focus on their play in the transition because they have a lot of pace in their team and direct a lot of their attacking play down the wings.”

Corinne Diacre:

“That’s not our history. We’re here to build history. The players here and the staff, we want to make history for ourselves, and there is still a bit of a way to go.

“We’ve reached a new level this evening, but that’s not the end for us. We really want to reach the final. When we set out our ambitions we were looking ahead to July 31.”