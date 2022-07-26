England's Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final match at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium

Hosts England take on Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday's match takes place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

England boss Sarina Wiegman has favoured a settled team and picked the same starting XI for each victory so is expected to name an unchanged team. However, she has regularly turned to her bench for inspiration, most notably in the dramatic 2-1 triumph over Spain after extra-time.

Sweden also have no fresh injury worries.

Predicted line-ups

England Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Sweden XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Bjorn; Rytting Kaneryd, Rolfo, Blackstenius

What's the story so far?

Two talented attacks go up against two of the tournament’s meanest defences.

England swept through the group stage, scoring a record 14 goals without reply against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland but came perilously close to exiting their home tournament in the quarter-finals when they trailed Spain 1-0 with six minutes to play before Ella Toone dramatically equalised and Georgia Stanway’s stunning goal secured a 2-1 win after extra-time.

England are the tournament’s top scorers with 16 goals, as is Beth Mead on a personal level with five, but they will run up against a similarly tough test to their last game against Spain.

Sweden have allowed only 25 total shots – comfortably the fewest of the semi-finalists – despite their 27 tackles and 40 clearances each ranking second-lowest in the tournament. That may be explained by the fact they have allowed only 97 opposing attacks, according to UEFA’s official statistics.

They also have the defensive organisation to deal with England’s threat from the flanks. England’s 33 per cent cross accuracy is narrowly behind Spain for the best in the tournament – but Sweden have allowed only seven completed crosses out of 44, just under 16 per cent and the lowest rate other than England themselves.

Sweden’s nine goals at the other end – five of those, including an own goal and a penalty, in the group-clinching win over Portugal – trail behind England’s 16 but they have still carried a threat.

They have had the most attacks in the tournament, 214, while Stina Blackstenius leads all players with nine shots on target and is surely due to add to her solitary goal. Mead, by contrast, has scored with all five of her efforts on target.

England had to come from behind to see off Spain in extra-time, while Sweden scored with the last touch of the game to break Netherlands hearts.

Where can I watch the match?

The game is being shown on RTE 2 with coverage starting 1t 7.30pm and also on BBC1 with their coverage beginning at 7.25pm.

What are the odds?

England are favourites at 5/6 with Sweden 7/2 and the draw after 90 minutes priced at 12/5.

What's the latest from the camps?

Sarina Wiegman:

“I think it’s going to be a very tight game. We know they’ve performed really well over the last years, they’ve always performed really well in the women’s game, they are number two in the FIFA ranking.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, I think totally different to what we had against Spain, because they have a different style of play. But we’re prepared.”

Peter Gerhardsson:

“We’re going to have a plan. I don’t know right now what we’re going to make up.

“But I can assure that we’re going to have a plan – and we need a good plan, we need a very good plan, and maybe we need an extremely, very good plan. It’s a really good team. It’s going to be an interesting challenge.”