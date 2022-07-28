England's Fran Kirby (second right) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal against Sweden. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Hosts England take on old foes Germany in the Euro 2022 final this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday's match takes place at Wembley Stadium in London with a 5.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

England boss Sarina Wiegman has favoured a settled team and picked the same starting XI for each victory so is expected to name an unchanged team.

Germany have concerns over Klara Buhl, who missed the semi-final after testing positive for Covid. Manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will be hoping she produces a negative test before Sunday's final.

What's the story so far?

Germany are chasing an incredible ninth European Championships title although a first in nine years, while England will be hoping to make it third time lucky after losing finals in 1984 and 2009.

England swept through the group stage, scoring a record 14 goals without reply against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland but came perilously close to exiting their home tournament in the quarter-finals when they trailed Spain 1-0 with six minutes to play before Ella Toone dramatically equalised and Georgia Stanway’s stunning goal secured a 2-1 win after extra-time.

The Lionesses then hit their grove again in the semi-final, goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, substitute Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby seeing off the Swedes.

Like the hosts, Germany are unbeaten so far in the tournament with a 2-0 win over Spain, the one side that have really caused England problems, sandwiched between three-goal and four-goal wins over Finland and Denmark respectively.

Germany then defeated Austria 2-0 in the quarters, one better than England's win over the same opposition in the group stages, before that Alexandra Popp double secured a 2-1 win over the fancied France in their semi. None of their opposition have been able to score against the German defence, with France's goal, the first they've conceded in the tournament, an o.g. by goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

That goal-blitz saw England hammer Sweden to reach the final while Germany left it late to see off France.

David Beckham has led the congratulations after England reached their first final since Euro '09, while the final is set to break audience records after 7.9m in the UK tuned into their semi-final win.

Where can I watch the match?

The game is being shown on RTE 2 and on BBC One with coverage starting at 4.00pm on both. The final will also be streamed on the RTE Player.

What are the odds?

England are favourites at 7/5 with Germany 15/8 and the draw after 90 minutes priced at 11/5.

The hosts are 3/4 to lift the cup with the Germans 11/10 to add 2022 to a roll of honour that already reads 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013.

What's the latest from the camps?

Sarina Wiegman:

“We will celebrate now a little bit but as I’ve said before we have come very far now and we don’t want to take it away.

“The first half we struggled but the second half we played so much better.

“This result will go all over Europe and the world. It was such a performance that tomorrow everyone will talk about.

“I think we have shown that we are very resilient. I don’t think we started the game well but still we found a way.”

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg:

“It will be a great football feast, it’s a classic game and England has been incredible in this tournament, every single game full of dynamics, loads and loads of goals, but the first 30 minutes against Sweden showed you can hurt them.

“We will play in Wembley in front of 80,000 most of them probably for England, very few for us but we are accepting the challenge.

“I am very proud. I look forward a lot to this game, this will be an incredible final.”