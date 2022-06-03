Players warm up before a Republic of Ireland training session at the Yerevan Football Academy in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny's Ireland get their Nations League campaign underway on Saturday with a trip to Armenia this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Republic Stadium in Yerevan with a 2.00pm Irish time kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 (1.00pm) and Premier Sports 1 (1.30pm). The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players.

What's the team news?

There are no injury concerns for Ireland with the full squad of 27 present and correct in Abbotstownn on Monday. Norwich pair Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah remain absent through long-term injuries but Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen has been reinstated to the squad for this game after his suspension was deemed a FIFA error.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have only met twice before having been drawn in the same group for Ireland's successful Euro 2012 qualification campaign. Giovanni Trapatton's Ireland side won both game., 1-0 away and 2-1 at home.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

The game kicks off a big international window with four Nations League games for Ireland coming up. Ireland will play the two sides battling each other this week for a World Cup play-off final spot in the aftermath of this game with Ukraine (June 8) and Scotland (June 11) in Dublin, then a trip to Lodz in Poland for Ukraine's 'home' game on June 14.

Michael Obafemi’s Irish career looked to be on the way towards becoming a deceptive quiz question.

The tricky trivia poser would have been to ask the identity of the first player born in the 21st century to win a senior cap for Ireland.

Dan McDonnell has looked at the return of Michael Obafemi to the Ireland squad three years after being capped by Martin O'Neill, while Jeff Hendrick and manager Stephen Kenny spoke to the press on Thursday.

What are the match odds?

Ireland are favourites at 19/20 with Armenia 14/5 and the draw 9/4.