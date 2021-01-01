What playing for Ireland meant to Glen Whelan and why he believes he has more to offer the game

One day, Glenn Whelan's wife will get her wish and spend Christmas in Dublin, with family and friends, and without her husband's football career getting in the way: Christmas in Crewe no more.

They may well get to spend new year together but not in the way anyone would have liked given Fleetwood's three games after the St Stephen's Day clash against Crewe have been postponed - last Tuesday's clash with Doncaster, Monday's visit of Ipswich and the most glamorous tie on the League One schedule, Sunderland away, on Saturday week.

Yet when the dust eventually settles, there will still be a job to be done, the Joey Barton-managed side he plays for eager for a promotion charge, having just fallen short last season.

With his 37th birthday looming on Wednesday week , Whelan knows there will eventually be an end to it all but for now, he's content to push retirement away. Age does not bother him.

"I never had pace in the first place so I'm never worried about losing it or other players beating me," he jokes. "I have been doing this for 20 years and the wife is desperate for me to hang up the boots so we can have a normal Christmas. Christmas in Dublin is on her bucket list.

Desire

"But I have that desire to keep playing and I am sure I will miss it when it's gone, it's part of being a footballer, this is why you do it, when it stops I can have more time with family and friends, but if anything I am more professional now, you need to look after yourself as you get on in years."

The veteran is thinking ahead and does foresee a role in the game, management on his agenda if it comes his way, and he's noted how former Ireland team-mates such as John O'Shea, Keith Andrews and Shay Given are working their way up the coaching ladder.

"I don't honestly know when I'll pack it in, any older pro will tell you to play on for as long as you can, as playing is the one thing you really miss when it's gone. I am well prepared, I have my coaching badges and I hope that when I do hang up the boots I'll have some sort of coaching role and be around the football scene. But for now I love playing, love the dressing room.

"I still love being in the dressing room at 3pm on a Saturday and as long as that desire is still there, I will play for as long as I can, until my manager decides he no longer wants me," says Whelan, who was back in the starting line up for the 1-1 draw against Crewe after struggling to shake off an ankle injury.

"Sometimes you make the call yourself, sometimes it's made for you and you have that bit of pride about yourself, if you know you can't do it any more people will notice and you back away.

"A lot of older pros say they know when their time is up, and if I feel I can't give the team something I'll back away. But I have a lot to give yet, I have played a lot of games, am still putting in the mileage and I'm happy with the form I have had," he says.

"The season started really well for me, but I felt my Achilles in an FA Cup game, against Hull, in November and, so I have been trying to manage that since.

"I'm disappointed I've not played as much since then but it's up to me to get back into the side and stay there. I'm at that age where I maybe have to wait a bit longer as the lads who have the jersey ahead of me deserve it."

About to turn 37, he accepts that his Ireland career is gone, but it's how things ended after 91 caps that grates with Whelan, who was upset at being shunted into effective retirement by Martin O'Neill when he still had unfinished business in green.

Glenn Whelan with his son Jack before the Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark 13 months ago in the last of his 91 caps. Photo: Sportsfile

Glenn Whelan with his son Jack before the Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark 13 months ago in the last of his 91 caps. Photo: Sportsfile

"Retiring from Ireland is not a decision I'll ever make, I leave that down to different people," says Whelan.

"I spoke to Stephen (Kenny) a few times before the squads were named. The one for me was the Slovakia game, not being involved in that was a big disappointment, having spent two years, both home and away, trying to get us there, for me it would have been lovely to be involved.

"You respect the manager and what he wants to do and he's bringing in his own players. It was disappointing as some players were called in who, for whatever reasons, didn't want to be around under Mick (McCarthy).

"Then, all of a sudden, because there is a new manager, they put their hand back up. That was the disappointing thing for me.

"We spoke a few times and he rang me before the Slovakia squad was named, he said he had watched me, we'd played Everton in the League Cup, he said he'd seen the game and that I played really well, that I was unlucky not to make the squad but he had new faces in. I respect his decision and how he sees things going forward. He's the manager, so I will support Stephen now as an Irish fan, I have always been an Ireland supporter and always will be. We spoke a few times over the phone, he's made his decision and I respect him too much as the Ireland manager to rant and rave about it, I wish him all the best as it's been a tough year and hopefully things will turn with the players he has coming through.

"But it's disappointing, to be involved for two years previously, there were a couple of players who were called back in, given a lifeline where under Mick, for whatever reason, they didn't want to play.

"I'd never pick and choose when I played for my country; if I was called I turned up, every time, that's the way it was for me from my first call-up and it would always be that way, but I am different to some people and I had to accept that.

"I am grateful to the managers who picked me to play for Ireland, let me live out that dream of playing for my country as that meant so much to me. But some players saw it more as a week away, instead of the honour of pulling on that jersey and fighting for your country, that was only a minority and that's just my opinion.

"I'm not bitter about it, Stephen has come in with new players and his style of play and us as fans want to see the Irish team scoring goals and winning games. We're not getting the rub of the green in the last few games, we had a lot of bad luck with the Covid cases and players missing out but hopefully by March he'll have a strong squad that can win games, he's going a different way but you back Stephen to turn things around," says Whelan, who admits that the presence of League One players in that Irish squad is a change from the Trapattoni era when he emerged, Whelan with 277 Premier League appearances in a 10-year spell.

"You see the level of foreign players in the Premier League now, even compared to 10 years ago, you don't see Irish lads breaking through and getting game time in the Premier League.

Difficult

"When I broke in we had a lot of Irish players involved in the Premier League or the high end of the Championship, that's not the case now and Stephen is going wherever he can to find players, it's a lot more difficult now compared to 10-12 years ago when Trapattoni had a much bigger selection.

Former team-mates have turned to media work or the business world for a post-playing career but Whelan wants to be a boss.

"I have done my coaching courses and I have something to fall back on, I have thought about it and I have a lot of experience I could offer. I have been involved in pro football since I was 15 and I can't see myself turning my back on it when I stop playing.

"I think I'd be ok as a manager, I want to be the main man, but I need to find my feet and work my way up, you learn along the way but I'd like to be a manager in my own right, at whatever level.

"I took bits and bobs from each manager along the way, lots of the managers I worked with had good qualities but there was other stuff you'd not always agree with.

"I have learned a lot from Joey Barton here at Fleetwood, and we're almost the same age, I've never had to deal with agents and chairmen in the way a manager would. If I was to manage I would try to be myself."