'What have you done in the game?' - Jason McAteer reveals why he questioned Brian Kerr's ability as Ireland manager

Former Ireland midfielder Jason McAteer has revealed that he questioned Brian Kerr's abilities as national team manager.

McAteer, who amassed 52 Ireland caps, was speaking as a pundit on BeIN Sports' analysis of the Champions League game between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City and recalled his time playing under Kerr as Ireland boss.

"You know what football is like. I'll be brutally honest here. I was talking to Brian, our director, before about Brian Kerr. I played for Jack Charlton who won the World Cup, who instantly had the respect of the whole dressing room," said former Liverpool winger McAteer.

"You looked up to him. Jack's tactics weren't great but they worked for us and we looked up to him and we played that way and we got success.

"Then Mick McCarthy come in.... and was a big figure in the Republic of Ireland, he then become our manager and we looked up to him and we did what he wanted to do and we ended up running through brick walls for him.

"We got success, we got to the World Cup.

"Then Brian Kerr took over and I've got to admit, I'll say it now, I'm looking at this fella thinking 'What have you actually done?'

"Like, we were having words with each other and 'you're trying to tell me to do this and do that and 'what have you won in the game? What have you done in the game? Who have you played for? And you're trying to implement these.. and talk down to players.'"

McAteer played his last game for Ireland during Kerr's reign in 2004.

Dubliner Kerr, who had won European trophies at youth international level and also two League of Ireland Premier Division titles with St Patrick's Athletic, was handed the senior role in 2003 after the resignation of McCarthy in November 2002.

After Ireland's failed World Cup 2006 qualification bid ended in late 2005, Kerr wasn't offered a new contract by the FAI and subsequently went on to manage the Faroe Islands (2009 to 2011) before becoming a football pundit himself.