'What are the FAI afraid of?' - Anger as soccer chiefs refuse to attend Oireachtas Committee grilling

The chair of the Oireachtas Sport Committee Fergus O'Dowd has asked "what are the FAI afraid of" after the association cancelled their appearance at hearing which was due to take place tomorrow.

Mr O'Dowd said the committee's clerk was ensured by the FAI on Sunday that they would be appearing at the hearing and said he was surprised by their decision to cancel.

"I don't know what they are afraid of," the Louth TD said.

"Yes, there will be significant scrutiny but we will be looking to the future of the association," he added.

Mr O'Dowd said the FAI was assured that questioning would not impact on any garda investigation or on people's right to due process.

"We still want them to come in and they have offered to come in at a later," he added.

O'Dowd had asked the FAI and Minister for Sport Shane Ross to attend on Wednesday. The FAI had been expected to appear while Ross said it was "premature" for him to attend this week and he could go before the committee a week later.

But the committee are likely to be angered by the FAI's decision not to attend, which they announced in a press release today.

"The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has this morning informed the Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport that it is unable to accept an invitation to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, December 11th," the statement said.

"The focus of the Board at this moment in time remains the refinancing package that will guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs, as well as the appointment of an Independent Chairperson and Independent Directors.

"As key Board members and senior executive staff are required at meetings vital to the financial restructuring and the appointment of an Independent Chairperson, it is not possible for the FAI to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on this occasion. The Board remains committed to appearing before the Committee on a date when the appropriate representatives are available."

