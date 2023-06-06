‘What a stage to play on, Udinese against Juventus’ – James Abankwah boost for Jim Crawford’s Irish U-21s

Arkadiusz Krystian Milik of Juventus battles for the ball with James Abankwah of Udinese during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus at Dacia Arena

Ireland Under-21 boss Jim Crawford believes that James Abankwah’s elevation to the first-team stage at the end of the Serie A season is a sign of how highly rated the teenager is with Udinese.

Former St Patrick’s Athletic man Abankwah is on a high this week as on Sunday he made his full debut for Udinese, against Juventus, on the last day of the Serie A season and today the 19-year-old was named in the Irish U-21 squad for a three-game friendly tournament in Austria later this month.

Nine players in the 26-man squad are in line for U-21 debuts (Abankwah, Killian Cahill, Conor Carty, Dylan Duffy, Sean Grehan, Jack Henry-Francis, Ed McJannet, Rocco Vata and Harry Vaughan) and while the sight of dual-eligibility players like Celtic prospect Vata, Hull City man Vaughan and Arsenal’s Henry-Francis in green will be welcome, Crawford says he’s hugely enthused by the sight of Abankwah up against Juve in a league game.

“He's fantastic, I saw the Juventus game and he did really well," Crawford said as he named his squad today for the games against Gabon, Ukraine and Kuwait.

"It's a huge positive, historically it's not a league that's known for playing young players unless you are exceptional. OK, it was the last game of the season but to play James still shows they have high hopes for a player like that. I know if I was a player in that position, you throw in a player to see how he reacts and it's brilliant for James, we have another player with the U-21s who has played in Serie A, which is fantastic.

“He came off which was a concern initially, he blocked a shot and just jarred his knee slightly, but he will be OK. What a stage to play on, Udinese against Juventus, and not looking out of place.

"He's one of five players who have been promoted from the U19s with Tom Mohan. I am excited to work with him for this campaign.

"I always thought he was a player with immense talent when he was at St Pat's. He played on the right of three centre-backs with Udinese but can also play right back. He brings a couple of positions to the group, which is always important at international level.”

Injury forces Tom Cannon (Everton) and Festy Ebosele (Udinese) to miss out) and while the games come at a difficult time in the calendar, weeks after the English league season finished, Crawford sees this as a chance for home-based talents like St Pat’s pair Sam Curtis and Conor Carty, Johnny Kenny and Ollie O’Neill to make a statement.

"It's a difficult window, the Championship and League One/Two players, their leagues finished a lot earlier than others, it's been a month or even more so since a lot of them kicked a ball, but it also presents an opportunity for other players who are playing in our league, you bring in Conor Carty, who is on the crest of a wave at St Pat's. It's an opportunity for lads who come into a camp up to speed, playing games,” added.

Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Notts C), Killian Cahill (Brighton), Josh Keeley (Tottenham)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Tayo Adaramola, Sean Grehan (Crystal P), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s A) James Furlong (Brighton), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe), Sean Roughan (Lincoln C)

Midfielders: Darragh Burns (MK Dons), Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Bosun Lawal, Rocco Vata (Celtic), Ed McJannet (Lecce), Killian Phillips (Crystal P) Harry Vaughan (Hull C)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Conor Carty (St. Patrick’s A), Dylan Duffy (Lincoln C), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock R), Andrew Moran (Brighton), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham), Ollie O’Neill (Derry C).