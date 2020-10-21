'We've two young coaches and they've brought a lot to our attacking play' - Kenny shuts down talk of Keane return

Stephen Kenny has said he is happy with the coaching staff, batting away any suggestion that he could bring Robbie Keane back into the Irish set-up.

Keane's former team-mate Richard Dunne proposed the idea that the Ireland manager should look to the country's record goalscorer as a means of solving their problems in attacking areas.

The Tallaght man is still under contract to the FAI as a consequence of terms agreed in the construction of the succession plan that saw Kenny take over from Mick McCarthy.

However, Kenny was always told he could bring in his own staff and is happy to be working alongside Keith Andrews and Damien Duff.

Keane's situation with the FAI has yet to be resolved. He has been linked with the LA Galaxy manager's job but there is no vacancy there at the moment.

"Robbie Keane was a great striker for Ireland and he was important to Mick McCarthy as part of his (coaching team)", Kenny told Off The Ball tonight.

"Richard is entitled to his opinion. Richard and Robbie would be close. Richard has been a great player for Ireland also. Keith Andrews was my assistant with the U-21 team, he did a brilliant job and is a very innovative coach. Damien Duff has been exceptional on the training ground. We've two young coaches and they have brought a lot to our attacking play."

Read More

Kenny is still harbouring regrets from the Slovakia fixture, feeling it was one of the best Irish away displays in some time.

He knew there was going to be criticism in the aftermath of elimination from the Euros.

"I have no problem with expectations. I accept criticism. I am used to that. I have been managing for 20 years, that's not an issue. We are frustrated we didn't win against Slovakia," said Kenny.

"We've been told our players can't pass the ball and they are not good enough to play in a certain way, that narrow limited viewpoint. We are in the process of changing that concept and I think the players really enjoy playing that way.

"They want to express themselves. When we get everyone fit and available. We will gradually improve and show our quality," added Kenny, noting that he still hadn't been able to field David McGoldrick and Aaron Connolly on the same side yet on account of the unusual Covid circumstances that ruled the latter out of Bratislava.

"We are kicking ourselves because we had some really good chances in the game. We know that, the players know that, they gave everything of themselves but we can't fault anyone"

Online Editors