The Ireland squad will assemble in Dublin this evening to begin preparations for the crunch double header with Denmark and Wales.

The Ireland squad will assemble in Dublin this evening to begin preparations for the crunch double header with Denmark and Wales.

'We've patched it up' - Harry Arter tells of huge respect for Roy Keane as row resolved ahead of double header

And Harry Arter will be amongst the group that arrives at the team's base in Castleknock with the midfielder going on the record over the weekend to state that he has put his row with Roy Keane behind him.

The 28-year-old placed himself in a temporary exile after his well-documented summer row with Keane.

He missed September's matches with Wales and Poland but opted to return after holding discussions with the Ireland assistant.

Arter finally spoke publicly about the episode on Saturday, telling Newstalk that the respect between himself and Keane "is big now".

The midfielder did not go into detail on the tone of his chat.

"For me, what has happened in the camp, stays in the camp," said Arter. "It happened between two grown guys and it's sorted now.

"I've got the utmost respect for Roy Keane and I was glad we sorted it out. We've patched it up and everything is back to how it should be."

"I'm just looking forward to going back over and hopefully put all the negativity to one side."

Arter was one of the four Irish squad members that started for Premier League clubs over the weekend, with Shane Duffy part of the Brighton team that enjoyed a victory against the indecisive Declan Rice's West Ham on Friday.

Compete

Matt Doherty stood out again, scoring Wolves' winner at Crystal Palace and with Seamus Coleman out, is likely to compete with Cyrus Christie, who lined out for Fulham's home drubbing by Arsenal, for the right-back berth.

In that context, Arter has to come into contention. Jeff Hendrick is sure to play, but he has even dropped to the bench at Burnley.

"I'll go there with a lot of confidence albeit we haven't started the season too well," said Arter."I feel physically in good shape, a lot better than the times I went over last season."

The resolution of the matter is welcome for Martin O'Neill who needs a trouble free build-up to Saturday's rematch with Denmark. O'Neill did feel that Arter was getting his point across through the media from outside the camp; the truce was required to put that matter to bed for now.

Rice's situation still lingers in the background, with injured striker Jonathan Walters saying yesterday that the teenager deserves time and space to make a decision.

"There's much been made of agents and things like that but only he (Rice) knows," said Walters. "He's 19. We should leave him alone and let him concentrate on West Ham for now. "

Walters had his row with Keane too, of course, but again declined to go into area as he does not want to distract from the focus on the Nations League matches.

There was good news in the striking department for O'Neill over the weekend with Shane Long and Sean Maguire returning from injury setbacks to make sub cameos for Southampton and Preston respectively.

Maguire was making his first appearance of the season after persistent hamstring problems, and O'Neill indicated last week that the former Cork player might come in to train for a few days rather than overdoing it.

Richie Towell missed Rotherham's loss to Birmingham on Saturday but his manager Paul Warne said afterwards that Towell would link up with Ireland.

Title-winning Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has welcomed the call for Towell, who would be following in the footsteps of old Oriel Park colleagues Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle if he wins a senior cap.

Kenny feels there are players in his current dressing room that should also be in consideration for international honours.

Michael Duffy - who has signed a new two year deal - is in the process of transferring from Northern Ireland to the Republic so he can be picked by O'Neill. Kenny is a huge admirer of Patrick McEleney, while top scorer Pat Hoban also has international ambitions.

Both McEleney and Hoban struggled in the lower tiers of the English game but Kenny feels that is irrelevant due to the playing style.

He also feels that Dundalk's set-up is of a higher standard than some of the clubs in the lower leagues.

"Just because someone was not an instant success in League Two does not mean anything," said Kenny.

"Have you seen some of the games there and the way that the game is played? There is no relevance to international football.

"How can you tell me that Patrick McEleney is not an international calibre player?

"I think these players are amongst the greatest players ever to play in the league.

"We have a different way of doing things. We are not less professional than clubs in England, that's the whole concept. It's not my fault that other coaches don't see what I see."

Irish Independent