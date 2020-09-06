'We've got to believe in what we are doing' - Shane Duffy says patience needed with new playing style

Ireland captain Shane Duffy says Irish football needs to have patience to allow Stephen Kenny's style to develop despite a defeat to Finland on the new manager's home debut.

But the Celtic defender has also warned that the Republic will continue to be "punished" by good teams if they make errors in key areas.

"We've got a new style, I think we've controlled both games a lot better than we have in the past. We've got a new system, a new style and have to keep trying to work on it. It wasn't the week we wanted overall but we'll keep fighting, that's what we'll do," Duffy said after the loss to Finland, the Derry native in as captain in place of Seamus Coleman.

"We've got to believe and trust in what we are doing. It's still early days, we've got to keep going, pushing ourselves, wanting to get better and want to play this way.

Ireland's John Egan in action against Finland's Teemu Pukki during the UEFA Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland's John Egan in action against Finland's Teemu Pukki during the UEFA Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium

"This is the way the manager wants to play and you've got to get used to it or else you won't play. We'll have a month, with games under our belt. A lot of lads will be in better condition. Hopefully we'll get the majority of the lads playing every week.

"We'll be mentally sharper. We are tired out there, you are tired out there and make the wrong decisions," he added, admitting to concern over the concession of two goals in two games.

"We've got to sort it out quick. The better teams will punish you more," Duffy said, suffering from lack of match fitness.

"It's been tough, very tough. I haven't played a lot of football in a year. That's where I want to be, playing every week. I know it's not perfect. I'm my biggest critic, I've got to improve and keep going. I know what I need to do, to get back to my best.

"Them slight seconds for the goal tonight, you're tired. You try and stay up and go on the run. I back myself and I don't see many players really getting the better of me. I've got to deal with big spaces and being on the ball, I've got to get better with that.

Finland's Niko Hamalainen and Ireland's Callum Robinson battle for the ball

Finland's Niko Hamalainen and Ireland's Callum Robinson battle for the ball

"It's easier said than done. I keep going back to it, we're not at match fitness. We've never been in international games like that before.

"It's new to everyone. It's just taking time to get going again, get the understanding. We are trying to play higher up the pitch so we can win higher up the pitch. We've got to keep working on that and communication. First half I got done with Pukki and obviously for the goal. There's a lot of improvement to be done," Duffy added.

