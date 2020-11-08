'We've got a lot of young talent and we're not far off being a very good side' - Kenny not dwelling on defections

Stephen Kenny insists that the volume of talent coming through the Irish ranks stops him from dwelling about what might have been if he had Jack Grealish and Declan Rice at his disposal.

The Dubliner will bring his team to Wembley on Thursday where they could come face to face with Grealish and Rice who both spent an extensive amount of time in the Irish system.

Kenny has previously stated that he would prefer a system if players were fast-tracked earlier as part of a communication chain between managers of various teams but he stressed that there is enough reason for Ireland to be happy about the players they do have.

The Ireland boss was speaking as his group began to assemble at their base in London. He has concerns around the availability of Enda Stevens after he sustained a bang on the knee against Chelsea on Saturday.

"I’m very happy with the players we’ve got," said Kenny, when asked about Grealish and Rice again.

"We've got a lot of young players, a lot of talent and we’re not far away from being a very good side.

"I can’t worry about other players who could have been part of the equation. They are obviously good players but we can’t dwell on that and we have to look forward and see what other players are coming through and will emerge.

Some of the players, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Matt Doherty, who are now mainstays of the team, only became regulars in the last year and a half. They are in late 20s so other players can emerge later as well and we have to be cognisant of that.

"I can’t make promises that I can’t fulfill," continued Kenny, pressed on whether there's anything he can do to stop similar defections.

"What we can do is to try and make the environment at all ages and levels as professional as possible and make sure there is a clear pathway between U-15s and the senior international team. To make sure that if players are exceptional they move up the ages quicker to accelerate their development."

An injury to Stevens would present Kenny with a slight problem defensively although the versatile West Brom defender Dara O'Shea could slot in at left back.

It would also be an angle to fit Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in the same side although the manager has again refused to rule that out if everyone is fit.

"Seamus is such a brilliant professional that when he played against Manchester United yesterday you wouldn't have thought he had been out for three weeks," said Kenny. "He seamlessly fitted back in and came back in impeccable condition.

"That shows you how hard he works every single day. Matt Doherty has really found his feet at Tottenham, he played today and made the goal (v West Brom).

"They can both play together for sure."

Online Editors