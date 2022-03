West Ham striker Mipo Odubeko back in Irish squad for first time in three years

WEST Ham man Mipo Odubeko is back in the fold with the Republic of Ireland after a three-year absence while Derby County prospect Eiran Cashin is in line for his underage competitive debut.

Manager Jim Crawford today named his squad for an U21 qualifier away to Sweden later this month and he leans heavily on the squad which has already featured in the campaign. Evan Ferguson, who recently made his Premier League debut for Brighton, remains in the U21s despite some talk that he could get a senior call-up while Festy Ebosele, name-checked by Stephen Kenny based on his form with Derby, is also in the U21s.

Rams defender Eiran Cashin, who until now has only played at U-18 level, in a friendly game, also gets a call-up.

Dubliner Odubeko, on loan to Doncaster from West Ham, has not featured for Ireland since he played in an U17 qualifier in 2019 but he recently told independent.ie that he was eager to relaunch his international career.

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry C), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s A)

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff C), Eiran Cashin (Derby C), Andy Lyons (Shamrock R), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff C), Jake O’Brien (Swindon T), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere R)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (MK Dons), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Festy Ebosele (Derby C), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), JJ Kayode (Rotherham U), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster R), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Colchester United).