West Ham prospect Odubeko out of Ireland U-21 squad as Jim Crawford forced into changes

West Ham United prospect Mipo Odubeko will not make his Ireland U-21 debut this week as the FAI have agreed to let him skip international duty at the request of his club.

Jim Crawford has been forced to make three changes to his squad for Friday's U-21 friendly away to Wales. West Ham's Conor Coventry is out as he's been promoted to the senior Ireland squad, while Schalke keeper Dan Rose is unable to travel from Germany due to Covid regulations.

Odubeko, who has made two appearances for David Moyes' side this season, is also out of the squad.

An FAI statement said: "Ademipo Odubeko’s withdrawal was agreed between the Football Association of Ireland and West Ham United in the best interest of the player. He will remain with his club for the international window having only recently returned from injury and, as a result of his busy training and match schedule of late, both parties agreed that it would be beneficial for him to continue working with his club at this time".

The uncapped trio of Luca Connell (on loan to Queen's Park from Celtic), goalkeeper Sam Blair (Norwich City) and Stoke City forward Ethon Varian have been drafted in.

