West Ham co-owner David Gold sees Declan Rice as a future England captain

West Ham co-owner David Gold has reiterated his belief that Declan Rice will become a top defender for England

Gold's comments surrounding Rice's international future caused a stir during the summer when he said he is 'looking forward to the new manager (Manuel Pellegrini) turning Declan Rice into a strong English defender for the future of the England team'.

Roy Keane's response was: "It's going to be pretty difficult as he's Irish," Keane said.

"Where else would he want to go? It's pretty straightforward. He is Irish."

A lot has changed since Keane uttered those words but Gold's feeling are unchanged.

He tweeted last night: "My hope all a long has been that Declan first becomes an England player and then follows in the footsteps of the great Bobby Moore by becoming the captain of England.

"Born in England made in West Ham United."

Both Ireland and England now await to see what Rice's feelings are.

He has represented Ireland at underage level with distinction, earned three caps in friendlies this year and made a huge impression but a recent meeting with England boss Gareth Southgate has caused the London-born 19-year-old to reconsider his options.

