West Ham co-owner David Gold mocks Roy Keane after Declan Rice declares for England

West Ham co-owner David Gold had a pop at former Ireland assistant manger Roy Keane after Declan Rice revealed today that he was switching allegiances and declaring for England.

Gold caused a stir last year last May during a radio interview when he said he was 'looking forward to the new manager turning Declan Rice into a strong English defender for the future of the England team'.

Keane responded to the comments saying: "It's going to be pretty difficult as he's Irish.

"Where else would he want to go? It's pretty straightforward. He is Irish."

Gold tweeted a video clip of Keane's riposte this evening with the message: "Not as difficult as you thought Roy"

