Wednesday 13 February 2019

West Ham co-owner David Gold mocks Roy Keane after Declan Rice declares for England

David Gold (inset) wanted to see Declan Rice in an England shirt last May
Independent.ie Newsdesk

West Ham co-owner David Gold had a pop at former Ireland assistant manger Roy Keane after Declan Rice revealed today that he was switching allegiances and declaring for England.

Gold caused a stir last year last May during a radio interview when he said he was 'looking forward to the new manager turning Declan Rice into a strong English defender for the future of the England team'.

Keane responded to the comments saying: "It's going to be pretty difficult as he's Irish.

"Where else would he want to go? It's pretty straightforward. He is Irish."

Gold tweeted a video clip of Keane's riposte this evening with the message: "Not as difficult as you thought Roy"

Online Editors

