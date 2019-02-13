West Ham co-owner David Gold mocks Roy Keane after Declan Rice declares for England
West Ham co-owner David Gold had a pop at former Ireland assistant manger Roy Keane after Declan Rice revealed today that he was switching allegiances and declaring for England.
Gold caused a stir last year last May during a radio interview when he said he was 'looking forward to the new manager turning Declan Rice into a strong English defender for the future of the England team'.
Keane responded to the comments saying: "It's going to be pretty difficult as he's Irish.
"Where else would he want to go? It's pretty straightforward. He is Irish."
Gold tweeted a video clip of Keane's riposte this evening with the message: "Not as difficult as you thought Roy"
Not as difficult as you thought Roy 😉 https://t.co/GHsyOEIcz6— David Gold (@davidgold) February 13, 2019
Online Editors
