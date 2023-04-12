Were it not for one error, Ireland would have achieved the most notable result in their history

We know the numbers don’t mean a thing when the scoreline is the only figure that matters.

And, as Vera Pauw conceded, amid the pain of such a narrow defeat, this was only a friendly. Nonetheless it was a second successive defeat; narrower than last Saturday perhaps, but still a defeat.

They haven’t suffered back-to-back defeats for two years, which might prompt a concern were it not for the fact that there are some pictures on the scorecard worth looking at.

And some numbers too.

In Austin, a scoreline of four or five might not have appeared out of place were it not for the hosts’ paltry finishing, particularly from Trinity Rodman, who left behind a hat-trick.

In stark contrast, this St Louis affair would have been a drab goalless draw but for a goalkeeping error.

They had 25 shots in Austin; nine on target; Ireland merely eight with one on target, and twice as many corners.

Unsurprisingly, they owned the ball, 69-31.

St Louis narrowed that gap to a more than creditable 52-48; a tribute both to Ireland’s well-organised low block, intelligence and composure on the ball, and an increasingly reckless and errant approach from the hosts.

The US were scatter-gunned, distrusting their obvious pace out wide and, too often, playing long or funnelling into a stacked midfield.

This was compounded in the second-half when Julie Ertz came on.

Ireland created the best chances of the first half, and produced the most purposeful passing patterns. They also forced more corners than the home side.

Doing so without Aoife Mannion and Sinead Farrelly, their latest and most composed recruits on the ball, was a tribute to sustained training ground work and adaptation from the players.

Some of Ireland’s players may have experienced bad moments – none so horrific as Brosnan’s – but none of them played poorly.

Kyra Carusa has timed her run to become the focal point of a re-shaped attack at the most opportune moment; as in Austin, she held the ball well, either as Ireland created or simply required a defensive ‘out’.

Sometimes she created space for others, like Marissa Sheva or Lucy Quinn, to advance beyond her; all the while, the wing-backs, Katie McCabe and Heather Payne, had licence to bomb.

Ireland could switch the play intelligently too and their best chances derived from moves such as these.

Trouble is, they remain impotent in front of goal – three scoreless draws might conceivably get you out of a four-team World Cup pool featuring superior sides – and acquiring a more clinical edge would help.

Ireland almost had as many goal-sighters as the US – 10-9 – and each side had two on target; the winner may have been a fluke but punishment for mistakes at this level, at whatever end of the field, is brutal.

Carusa may have emerged as the perfect target woman but she herself is not a woman who regularly hits the target.

None of Ireland’s forwards are; Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe compiled almost half of Ireland’s qualification tally, a campaign skewed by the 20-goal haul against the hapless Georgians.

Vera Pauw’s revised adaptation of Ireland’s approach cannot unearth a striker that she does not possess; unless one of the multitude of CVs that have landed in her inbox contain a lethal finisher with grandparents in Ballybunion, Ballyhaunis or Ballyfermot.

What the system does attempt to do is ensure that there are more players involved in Irish attacks, that they are constructed coherently, and also that when they break down, as most inevitably do, the defence is not subsequently overwhelmed.

Diane Caldwell, despite some scary moments, came out to greet us afterwards wearing Alex Morgan’s number 13 jersey.

Unluckily for the San Diego Wave player, she rarely looked like adding to her astonishing career tally of 121 international goals and 49 assists.

Louise Quinn was similarly dominant and, at one stage, pushed out to intercept another errant American through ball, sparking the wonderful move, initiated by Denise O’Sullivan’s marvellous skill on one touchline, that finished with Katie McCabe passing into the box from the other.

Irish teams are not supposed to play like this. Were it not for one error, this would have been the most notable result in their history, even if Hampden remains the most important.

To this end, the Irish will always be guaranteed to remain competitive and they will need to do that on three successive occasions, while pulling off a result or two, this summer.

Being more comfortable in discomfort, to borrow a popular coaching credo, will enhance their chances of doing so.

It is a slightly more attractive style than before, when the lone striker predominantly resembled a headless chicken, and Ireland played too long.

This morning, there was a hearteningly profound commitment to play out from defence and, although Caldwell’s occasional struggles, and the goalkeeper’s fitful distribution, rendered the result a mixed bag, it was a significant jump in just three days.

It took Brosnan an hour to play a ball short last weekend; we mentioned this to Pauw in the pre-match press conference and it remains a key sticking point. Brosnan is two-footed.

She can nail this task, as can her fellow defenders. One hopes that they haven’t converted too late.

As Caldwell averred, “This is the minimum standard now. We can’t go backwards from this. This has to be the level, the minimum requirement.”

We formed a new phrase to ascribe to the subtly altered philosophy; an aggressive low block. The Reading defender reckoned we were on to something.

“Well, that’s our identity, isn’t it? You can’t be too deep or else you’re just going to invite pressure on.

“So it’s getting that balance of being in a low block but still being aggressive, still pressing and forcing the opponent back.

“And I think that’s what we’ve done to a T in these last two games. We’ve defended structurally so well as a back five unit and then with units in front of us in the midfield and attack.

“And we’re all on the same page, and inviting pressure in our box. Because it’s just relentless and you’ve no out ball.

“Whereas in these two games, we were able to find and out ball with Kyra, playing diagonal balls out wide to our open players. Again, hurting the US team when they were open.”

That the best team in the world not only couldn’t find the answers for a second time, but actually confused themselves much more in the attempt at solving attack problems, reflects the strength of the Irish challenge.

And the positive aspect of the negative result is that the defeat hurt, as it should.

Far from being satisfied to merely belong at this level, Ireland are committed to driving beyond that belief.

The string of defeats two years ago against world-class opponents inflicted enough harsh punishments to spark a bounce in a qualification campaign where the lessons bore fruit.

With just 99 days to go before Ireland play a revitalised host nation in Sydney, Vera Pauw and her side will hope this brief window can offer a similar route to sate their vaulting ambition.