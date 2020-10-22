'We're delighted to see her, the other side of it, back on the pitch with a smile on her face'

Just being back on the field meant so much to Clare Shine.

The Irish star spent most of lockdown locked inside her head; the 25-year-old has openly admitted her struggle with depression, one which has previously left her teetering on the very brink of existence itself.

When she sparked concern earlier this year, after going missing from her home in Scotland, where she plays with Glasgow City, it may have seemed as if the Corkonian was alone but she was not.

Her international colleagues have retained her in their WhatsApp group throughout her toils; even if she does not want to talk, she is surrounded by friendly voices who do.

They are always there, when the struggle seems at its most severe, or even on the sunnier days.

Last Saturday was one of the latter; when the number ten was raised with ten minutes left, suddenly it all seemed very real for Shine as she returned to action for her club.

“Oh it was amazing,” says her international captain, Katie McCabe, taking a break from the preparations for tomorrow night’s crucial Euro 2022 qualifier to express her admiration.

“I saw the clip of her and to be honest, she will have no problem with me saying this, but to see her at that stage a few months ago was heartbreaking but the strength, courage and resilience she showed in the last few weeks and months has been fantastic.

“She earned that appearance back with Glasgow City and I know they have been so supportive of everything. We're in touch daily. She messaged me this morning actually saying good luck on TV, so she's always watching and supporting the team from afar and myself and the girls know that.

“What she's concentrating on now is club football and getting match fitness. Clare is a fantastic player and a massive goal scorer and I have no doubt she will be back in in good time.”

Ruesha Littlejohn was similarly enthused; Shine might be a competitor for the forward positions but her colleague and friend would welcome the tussle.

“It's massive. Massive for Clare and massive for the squad. She has overcome a lot and it's been a long journey for her. It's great to see her back on track.

“I'm sure it won't take too long to get the match fitness back and she'll be back scoring goals and back in contention to get back in the squad, so well done Clare.”

As McCabe adds, “It was great to see and we're so proud of her. She has worked so hard to get back to where she's at and it goes to show that with the right support around you can get back on your feet.”

One of those supports in this country, Jigsaw, an Irish centre which offers a listening resource for those struggling with mental health, has linked up with the national side.

Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey has spoken with one of Jigsaw’s Youth Advisory Member Ciara McNamara (who plays for Cork City in WNL) about leadership.

She has known Shine since her immediate impact on the under-age international sides a decade ago.

“With Shiney, she’s such a lovable character. Everyone was really worried about her when she had that period. We’re delighted to see her, the other side of it, back on the pitch with a smile on her face.

“I saw a bit of a tweet, she has that smile on her face, back playing. Hopefully we’ll see Shiney back in the squad. It was a great moment, and the girls are really buzzing for her as well.”

With Jigsaw, the idea is to use Niamh's profile in WNT to inspire young adults about overcoming obstacles and becoming leaders in their own right.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” says the 91-times capped Galwegian. “Obviously in a global pandemic it’s a tough time for everyone. So it’s important to be able to tap into different resources. “Whether that is talking to someone which is great. Using apps like meditation and mindfulness, all the things to keep you in the here and now rather than get carried away by future thoughts.

“It’s massive. I myself personally use Apps and stuff just to keep grounded on a daily basis.

“There is a lot of pressure placed on young people and they need to feel that it’s okay to talk to someone, no matter what they are going through.

“Jigsaw are doing terrific work in helping young people around mental health and it is through people like Ciara that they can make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Justin McDermott, Fundraising Manager with Jigsaw, said: “We are so delighted to be linking in with the FAI and the Republic of Ireland Women’s Senior Team ahead of their crunch tie on Friday against the Ukraine.

“We are especially excited with the opportunity for Ciara McNamara from our Youth Advisory Panel with Jigsaw in Cork to speak to Niamh Fahey about her career and how she has dealt with the challenges she has faced in her life.”

Fahey knows that some challenges are sterner than others and, as her good friend Clare Shine can testify, some of them endure and can erupt with volcanic violence at any moment.

For her, last weekend was simply another step on a life-long journey. All she can hope is that there are more happier moments to come.

Online Editors