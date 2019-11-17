GLENN Whelan says he hopes Irish captain Shane Duffy remembers to put on his armband after Mick McCarthy plumped for the Derryman as skipper for the first time ever ahead of the Euro 2020 do-or-die clash against Denmark tomorrow evening.

'We're a different team with a different manager' - Duffy vows to set Danish record straight after 'career low'

And he joked that the big defender – who has scored twice against the Danes in five meetings – could have another surprise up his sleeve when he takes to the Aviva tomorrow night.

"We'll have a surprise for them because big Shane is going to play up front!" smiled Whelan.

"He deserves it more than anyone with his performances, even if he doesn't have the arm-band on he is a real warrior. If we get the right result, there'll be a big party everywhere.

"I just hope he remembers to put on the armband!" added Whelan, who has returned from the international wilderness to become a hugely influential figure in this campaign.

"It could be the last big night so I'm going to try and cherish it. To get a second bite of the cherry. It was taken away from me, never having the chance to play for my country but now I have the chance of playing in on of Ireland's biggest games in recent years."

Duffy says the best way to mark his special occasion would be by leading his side to victory against their familiar rivals for the first time in six meetings.

"I'm delighted," says Duffy, who has scored twice in those previous five meetings, including the first goal in the infamous 5-1 play-off defeat in Dublin two years ago.

"Mick told me this morning. It's a huge honour to play, never mind captain. Hopefully I can take it all in my stride. It's great honour for my family and a huge milestone in my career.

"I'll try not to let it affect me. It's proud for my family but I just want to go out and play the game. It won't change my mind-set.

"Football moves on from Denmark two years ago. You can't forget about it. It was a low point in many of our careers.

"It's funny it's back to this now, the winner going through. But we're a different team with a different manager. We're positive we can get a result.

"The games have been close apart from the 5-1. We're positive against any team once we perform to our best.

"We've been close and we're ready for this one. We want to play our game and get the Aviva rocking."

Duffy's defensive partner for much of this campaign, Richard Keogh, visited the camp this weekend as he recuperates from the controversial car crash which ended his Derby and Ireland career.

"It's really lifted our mood. He seems in good spirits and he's been a big part of this campaign and will be missed.

"Hopefully we can do it for him because he is going through a lot in his life and career at the moment."

Whelan's remarkable redemption mirrors that of this squad under McCarthy and the test of their resurgence will be to avoid the Danish pasting that Martin O'Neill's men suffered two years ago.

"This is what everyone dreams of, to be one game away from the Euros," said Whelan.

"Nobody gave us a chance after the Nations League and we want to progress in this Cup final. We've worked really hard this week, we've played them quite a bit in recent years and we know what they're about.

"It's not just Christian Eriksen, they have others too but we want them to worry about us. We're at home and we need to go out with real passion in order to qualify.

"Every team is beatable. We're at home with a chance to qualify and we want to get the fans behind us and we want to give them something to shout about.

"I wouldn't say we're fed up playing them. But when you play the same team a lot, you end up seeing a lot of the same videos. We'd play anybody to have this chance. And we know we need to be at our best to take it."

Online Editors