Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has insisted that the squad would welcome Declan Rice back with open arms and that there is nothing wrong with feeling both English and Irish.

'We'll welcome him back with open arms' - Seamus Coleman says Declan Rice situation is not a case of 'you know what you are'

The 19-year-old West Ham defender did not make himself available for Ireland for tomorrow's UEFA Nations League clash with Wales and the friendly with Poland on September 11 as he decides whether he wants to represent Ireland or England after being contacted by Gareth Southgate.

Rice has earned three Ireland caps in friendlies this year and has received criticism from certain quarters for his stance.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's game in Cardiff, Coleman said that the issue wasn't straightforward.

"On Declan's situation, some people back home might like ti hear it but he's a 19-year-old boy who was born in England but that's no reason why he can't be a proud Irishman," he said.

"I seen him after the Turkey game getting man of the match and I seen him embracing his father in the tunnel and that's not for show, that's genuine. He was genuinely proud to play in the games he did.

"In an ideal world we'll get him back but it's not as straightforward as, 'You know what you are', as I've heard some people say.

"There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland which I know he is.

"On that situation, fingers crossed and we'll welcome Declan back with open arms whatever he decides."

