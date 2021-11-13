‘We’ll prepare to compete’ – Luxembourg’s Maxime Chanot ready for third place battle with Ireland

Luxembourg defender Maxime Chanot insists his side can beat Ireland to a third-place finish in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

And the US-based player says he was not surprised by his team's win over Ireland in Dublin in March as Luxembourg have been on the march for a number of years.

With nine points already secured in the campaign, Luxembourg have achieved their best-ever points tally in a World Cup campaign but a win at a sold-out Stade de Luxembourg would put them ahead of Ireland, into third place, unprecedented success for a nation ranked 94th in the world.

And former Sheffield United man Chanot says a win at home would mean even more than their success in Dublin.

"It could be more important to win at home, especially because it will get us third in the group," Chanot said.

"That’s important to us. This has been a successful campaign but nine points isn’t enough. When we started the campaign, we really looked for third place.

"Winning away in Ireland made us proud and happy but it wasn’t a surprise for us. I think the surprise would be to finish third in the group.

"That would be an achievement to us for all the work we’ve put in. I’m pretty sure we’ll face a tough battle tomorrow because they (Ireland) will want revenge.

"But we’ll be ready for that. Most of our players play in the best leagues in Europe too. We’ll prepare to compete and sign off with a good game.

"The Ireland game was very important for us but we don’t have to consider it the game that changed the way we played our mentality.

"It is important to understand the hard work we did for the previous four or five years. The win was important for our confidence but not a game that made us think that we’ve changed something.

"We knew before the game that we had the power to score and ability to win the game. I don’t want you to think that there’s a lack of humility. That Irish game in March didn’t change the team’s hard work from a few years ago," added Chanot, who picked an insight into the Irish psyche from his time at Sheffield United (2006-2009) when players like Derek Geary, Stephen Quinn and Paddy Kenny were team-mates.

"I had three years in England when I was 17, back in 2007. I played in the team as a few Irish guys. They’ve the same mentality as the English which I love.

"I learnt so much from them about winning mentality and fighting spirit. It has helped me achieve things in my career," added the New York City FC player.