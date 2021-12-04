‘We’ll have a chat over the next few weeks’ – Stephen Kenny relaxed on FAI contract talks

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the PFA Ireland Awards at The Marker Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says he is laid back about the status of talks with the FAI over his contract status, stating "There was the statement from the FAI, they had a positive meeting and we'll have a chat over the next few weeks."

The FAI board met on Monday for a discussion which included a report on the senior international year and will make a decision on Kenny's future, with his current deal due to expire in July but Kenny is content to wait for the board's next move as he readies himself for the draw for the Nations League in two weeks' time.

And Kenny has also hailed the "phenomenal" impact that Gavin Bazunu has made with club and country after a season where the teenager established himself as first-choice goalkeeper with the national team.

Read More

Bazunu was named as the Overseas Player of the Year at the PFAI awards at an event in Dublin and Kenny praised the impact the keeper has made, while also recalling the role that Bazunu played, indirectly, in Dundalk's 2018 title success.

"Gavin has been phenomenal, incredible, the season he's had. When we put him in earlier he was at Rochdale, in League One, it was a tough experience and they were relegated," Kenny said.

"He had his formative years at Shamrock Rovers, I remember Stephen Bradley giving him his debut at 16, him saving an unbelievable penalty in front of a full house in Turner's Cross against Kieran Sadlier. That was a pivotal moment for us at Dundalk that year and our league win, him saving that penalty, so I thought I better pat his back and give him a few caps.

"He has been phenomenal, it's a very competitive area with Caomhin Kelleher and Mark Travers, James Talbot has been in the squad this year, and Darren Randolph before that who got 50 caps."