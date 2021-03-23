Ireland captain Séamus Coleman and manager Stephen Kenny are pictured during a training session at Wembley Stadium ahead of the friendly against England last November. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman admits he doesn’t know if he is guaranteed a start as Ireland’s World Cup campaign kicks off in Serbia tomorrow evening.

“I don’t know the team yet, so I’m not sure about that,” said Coleman, who also fulfilled pre-match press duties at the start of the Nations Cup campaign against Bulgaria before being omitted from the side the following day.

“It’s the duty of the captain to come to these press conferences, so I’m here but I can’t answer that question unfortunately.”

Coleman was subsequently injured as the manager’s long scoreless and winless run persisted and the Donegal man admits the absence has devastated him.

“I can’t explain how much I missed it. It’s been something that’s been on my mind, I love playing for my country. I can’t even remember when the last one was, it might have been the sending off (away to Switzerland),” the Ireland skipper said.

“It’s been a very long time. I was injured for most of the other selections, I was doing quite well at club level, but I picked up a niggle before we met up which is disappointing.

“But to get here, to be with the lads and with the staff is an amazing feeling, but ultimately getting back out there and putting on the green shirt is what we always want and is what I want tomorrow, so we will see what happens.”

While there are no Covid casualties this time around, there are a raft of injured absentees as Kenny begins his World Cup bid.

“Unfortunately we have had some difficulties with Covid but as players you come in and you’re not looking too much at what the eleven will be, you focus on yourself and let the manager and coaching team decide the rest of it,” he said.

“We have a strong squad. I know we have some injuries, Conor Hourihane got an injury before we met up and Callum O’Dowda, but that’s part and parcel of international football, you’re going to get injuries before you meet up.

Read More

“We have players in here who are hungry to do well and happy to be here for their country. It’s a tough game for us but as always, we will give it our all.

“It’s a new campaign and we are looking for a fresh start, and bringing that little bit of confidence from that game.

“We’re ooking forward to getting going again properly again, and making sure we start off the campaign well tomorrow and go on from there."

Online Editors