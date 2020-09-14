'We won’t let Germans walk all over us' - Connolly eyes shock in Ireland's Euro qualifier

Megan Connolly is hopeful that Ireland can produce a surprise result against Germany next weekend. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fresh from a surprise 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the Women's Super League, Brighton’s Megan Connolly has claimed that she would take a similar result against the multiple European champions Germans on Saturday if it helps Ireland move a step closer to their Euro 2022 dream.

If Vera Pauw needed to adopt a template for stemming a seemingly unstoppable force, then the Irish coach could do worse than ask Connolly for a DVD of her team’s performance against star-studded City.

Connolly literally shared the midfield burden with her Corkonian colleague, gifted new signing Denise O’Sullivan, with both players featuring for a half each as the moneybags City were denied an expectant win.

And the third Irish seagull, Rianna Jarrett, demonstrated in a second-half counter-attack the potential for an even greater upset, as the three girls switch their attention to international affairs having joined up with Pauw’s camp in Duisburg.

"I think 0-0 would be a great result for us," said Connolly, as the Irish gathered ahead of Saturday’s crucial Euro 2021 qualifier against the formidable former two-time world champions.

"Anything from the game is a great result. You can go in with hopes but you need to be realistic too. You can’t think of beating them 5-0.

"So you hope for a win but against a team of that standard I would take a draw. That one point would give us a great boost in the group, you have to take anything you can in the group."

Ireland are on track for qualification as a best runner-up – presuming the Germans beat them twice – and so it will be the forthcoming tie against Ukraine which will be more relevant to their fate.

Pauw could be tempted to pair both Brighton midfielders together this weekend.

"I hope so," smiles Connolly, who lavished praise on her fellow Irishwoman, O’Sullivan, who has made an immediate impact since switching from the States to the south coast of England.

"It’s great for all of us that Denise made the move over, even for a short period. For me it’s great to get that personal experience with her. We obviously play a lot internationally in midfield but now it’s great at club and it gives Vera an option to pair us there but we have other options.

"She’s a player who will never stop running, she is everywhere on the pitch. Yesterday she was in so many positions that saved us, blocked a shot or a pass that helped us. She’s someone you can rely on. She will help us a unit and raise our standards, with all the international and club experience. It can help us move up and compete in the rankings.

"I’ve known her since I was a kid. You can’t meet a better person. She’ll always have your back and that translates to the pitch. When you mess up, suddenly she’s there and makes up for your mistake. She’s very consistent, over the years she always performs. In this tournament, she has played a lot. Everyone has a lot of respect for her, wherever you go you will hear that. She is someone you can always rely on to do their best."

Brighton’s result puts them ahead of City in the fledgling league table; Ireland, too, are also surprisingly ahead of Germany albeit they have yet to face the side who have thumped 31 goals without reply against the other hapless Group I challengers.

In many ways, this week is a free shot; and Connolly certainly knows how to take them.

As well as sharing Saturday’s game to inspire her team-mates, she might also be tempted to share a DVD of her stunning opening weekend screamer against Birmingham but modesty must forbid.

And, after all, she has much more pressing matters on her mind.

"I watched it once and that was it," she grins when confronted with accusations she was guilty of its viral acceleration. Truth is, she didn’t need to; the moment generated its own momentum.

"For me personally it was a great goal, just to get it in the first game and we wanted a result against Birmingham. Being out for so long, getting the first goal was nice.

"But it’s archived now. We’ve moved on."

The past can inform though, which is why the confidence engendered by Connolly and her Irish colleagues from Saturday will be a vital energy force in camp this week.

"We’re bringing a lot of belief in from Saturday. Megan Campbell isn’t here sadly so probably a good thing we’ve nobody from Manchester City!

"Listen, they dominated, especially in the second-half but we trusted ourselves, knowing the person on the right and on your left is doing the exact same thing.

"Germany are obviously a big force. If we want to play in the Euros we want to compete against these teams and put our mark on the game. We’ll probably have more defending to do but we want to get a result.

"We have the belief we want to get a result, have a performance that makes everyone proud and come away with something."

All the Irish players are being assessed today after travelling or playing matches last weekend while results of COVID tests taken today are due tomorrow.

Keeva Keenan is training with the squad but remains a 24th player as the official squad for Saturday’s game can only include 23 players.

And Connolly has a warning for the Germans expecting a triumphant march toward another heavy win.

"It’s not on our minds to let the Germans walk all over us. We wouldn’t be here if that was the case. Vera has put together a squad and a mind-set to get a result. We need to have something behind us.

"Look at their quality, collectively and individually, their historic results, realistically they will have a lot of possession. It will be tough.

"We will have to defensively sound but when we get the opportunities with the ball, can we play our game and not just panic on the ball when we get it. You can plan for many things but once you’re in the game, you have to feel the game."

How well they feel the game this Saturday will depend on how much benefit they get preparing for it this week. The hard work starts now.

Online Editors