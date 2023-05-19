‘We won’t give up without a fight’ – Ireland keeper Jason Healy says U17s out to make statement after Poland horror show

Ireland goalkeeper Jason Healy says the Republic’s U17s side are determined to make a statement, and prove that they deserve to be on the big stage of the European Championship finals, by making amends for their horror show against Poland.

Having come through a difficult qualification route to make the finals for the first time in four years, the Euros got off to the worst possible start for the Irish boys, with a 5-1 loss to Poland in Budapest on Wednesday, but there’s scope for redemption when they face tournament debutants Wales on Saturday (3.30pm, live on RTÉ News Channel/Player). Even if winning the tournament turns out to be beyond them, there’s something to play for with a playoff for a place in the World Cup finals later this year.

But Waterford keeper Healy has promised a swift response and has set a target of two wins from the next two games to see if that’s enough to progress.

“We're here to make a statement and put things right after the first game," Healy said.

“We are feeling confident, we appreciate all the support and all the people that are coming over. We’ll do our all for the country and we won’t go down without a fight, we will make sure we get six points from these two games.

"It was a difficult opening game, the first game, but this is tournament football, the games come thick and fast. The game didn't go the way we wanted but there are lots of improvements to be made and the lads are confident that we can get two good results in the next two games,

“We won't give up without a fight, we are a strong group, you have seen it in the two other qualification phases, how we got here, we deserve to be here, we want to put down a marker for everyone watching at home and all the support that's coming over,” added the Blues keeper.

Wales, who are competing in the U17 Euro finals for the first time, come into Saturday’s game on the back of a bruising opening-night defeat, like Ireland, as the Welsh went down 3-0 to Hungary.