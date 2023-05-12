‘We won’t be putting limits on them’ – Colin O’Brien’s faith in Ireland U17s ahead of Euro finals and World Cup bid

Colin O’Brien hopes that his Ireland U17 side, mainly made up of home-based starlets, will be hitting form at just the right time when they kick off their campaign in the European Championship finals next week, where the prize of a place in the World Cup finals is also on offer as well as Euro glory.

The Irish side pulled off a major achievement by coming through a tough qualifying process to reach the finals.

O’Brien named his 20-man squad today as his players assembled at their Dublin base ahead of Monday’s departure to Budapest, with 18 of his squad drawn from League of Ireland clubs, a dozen attached to the Dublin trio of Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic.

Hull City and Crystal Palace provide the only two English-based players, those figures proof of the impact that post-Brexit rules on player transfers have had on the game here.

There was one major blow as Liverpool's Derry-born prospect Trent Kone-Doherty misses out through injury, as does Niall McAndrew.

Ireland play Poland (Wednesday), Wales (next Saturday) and hosts Hungary (Tuesday week), all games being shown live on the RTE News channel and Player, the Irish aim of course to still be involved for the final on June 2.

Even if Ireland don’t make the semi-finals there’s still a place on offer, via a playoff, for U17 World Cup qualification, a tournament due to be played in Peru later this year, though FIFA are looking for new hosts after the Peruvians withdrew due to logistical issues.

“I know with this generation being social media savvy that they’ll know everything about it,” says boss O’Brien when asked if that World Cup spot was an added motivation for his players.

He feels that the season structure, where the majority of the players are with Irish clubs and thus play in a summer season, was an issue in qualification but his players are now hitting their stride, while rival nations have players coming to the end of their club season.

"With the amount of players in the League of Ireland, I don’t think people understand just how big it was to qualify from the elite phase, considering our domestic season to the international season is different," O’Brien says.

“We had a lot of players coming into the elite phase off a pre-season, credit to the players and clubs for keeping them going and doing really well, and we were able to do certain blocks within that for them as well.

"But then now they’ve got through, the players’ training has increased and they’ve had more matches. We’ll be hoping there will be a sharpness, that should be there in theory. It will be a tight group and everything will be focused to Poland, the tournament can really take a life of its own when it gets going. We certainly won’t be putting any limits on them.”

O’Brien admits that absentees Kone-Doherty and McAndrew will be missed. “Unfortunately both players got injured post the elite phase which was very tough because they are two very good players and two very good people and it is a tough blow for them at this time," he says.

“This is what happens at international football, throughout our time together we have lost players at events, at international events, but what it does is it opens up the door for other players, so 20 players selected, you can only bring that number to the tournament and we have had all the players in at some international event. So we are ready to go. This is a very exciting time.”

Ireland U17 squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bohemians), Jason Healy (Waterford) Defenders: Stanley Ashbee (Hull City), Daniel Babb (UCD), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford FC), Cory O’Sullivan, Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Rhys Bartley, Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Moore (Cork City), Danny McGrath (Bohemians), (Bohemians), Freddie Turley (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Murray (Cork City), Ike Orazi, Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers), Nickson Oksoun (Bohemians).