Amber Barrett has backed Ireland to use their Euro 2022 heartbreak as motivation to qualify for a first World Cup.

Vera Pauw’s side were two points from a play-off for next month’s European Championship in England, with the Donegal striker admitting its proximity to Ireland will make it a difficult watch.

“There is no getting away from the fact that we will be watching,” said Barrett.

”We won’t be able to get away from that feeling of what might have been. With it being so close and having the chance that we did, it will only be a motivator long term. We should never forget how we felt after that Ukraine game.

“Time has moved on and we have to move on too. I think we have but it’s still an incentive to remember how we felt in that moment.”

Ireland face the Philippines in a friendly on Sunday evening, as preparations continue for their vital World Cup qualifier against Georgia. Barrett, who has 29 caps to her name, said that although Ireland earned a record 11-0 win last November, they are not getting complacent.

“There are no fears of anyone getting ahead of ourselves,” Barrett said.

“Every game is different. There were Covid cases in the Georgia team at the time, that probably aided us a little bit. There is no one here who will let you take your feet too far off the ground. A lot of the teams that came here, a game was put up to them. We don't expect anything different.”

Barrett left Peamount United for FC Koln in 2019, and although the Irish craic may be absent in the Frauen-Bundesliga, she said the experience has improved her game immensely.

“Being in Germany, sometimes you miss out on that wee bit of Irish craic,” said the 26-year-old.

“There are some absolutely top quality players in every team you play against. It makes you think and play a little bit quicker. Getting to play against them, you really do learn that it's tough to get all the way. I loved every minute of it. I don't think there's any doubt that Koln will be one of the best women's teams in Germany.”