Former FAI CEO John Delaney has formally, and finally, severed his ties with UEFA after he resigned from his post on their Executive Committee.

'We wish him well in the future' - John Delaney resigns from €180k UEFA position with 'immediate effect'

The Waterford native had retained his €180,000 position on UEFA's ExCo, even though he had ended his association with the FAI last year, though he had not attended any meetings of the UEFA committee in recent months.

Senior UEFA officials had been keen for Delaney to end his association with European football's governing body before a key UEFA meeting in Budapest in March.

UEFA had until today refused to comment on Delaney's future with the association but now they have confirmed that he is no longer involved.

"UEFA takes note of John Delaney’s resignation with immediate effect from his position as UEFA Executive Committee member which was due to end in 2021," a UEFA statement said today.

"During his time on the Executive Committee, John Delaney played a leading role in helping UEFA to achieve many things. He was instrumental in the expansion of the EURO to 24 teams, which proved such a success in 2016. Several teams that may not otherwise have qualified proved that they have a contribution to make on the biggest stage, with Wales’ run to the semifinals and Iceland’s elimination of England standing out as examples of this.

"He was an important figure in the move to centralise the TV rights across national team competitions – something which has benefitted all UEFA member associations and which was rolled out into the new UEFA Nations League tournament. UEFA wishes him well in the future."

Delaney was elected to the Executive Committee in April 2017. At the time, FAI president Tony Fitzgerald hailed it as a "fantastic achievement for our CEO John Delaney and is a hugely positive reflection of Irish football in Europe".

