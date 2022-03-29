‘We will try and calm them down a bit’ – Lithuanian players not used to playing in front of a big crowd

Lithuania's manager is warning his players to be prepared to play in front of a large crowd in Dublin against Stephen Kenny's Ireland side this evening.

A tiny attendance was on hand to see Lithuania's last game, a 2-1 win away to San Marino on Saturday, while only 1,800 punters paid in to see their last home competitive game, a 4-0 loss to Switzerland in Vilnius last year.

Their manager, Valdas Ivanauskas, has noted that 33,000 tickets have been sold for tonight's game and while the away side will have support from the Lithuanian community in Ireland, the veteran knows that home advantage could be key.

"We have to play these matches, some of our players will make playing in front of an audience like this for the first time. It will not be easy, but we have a plan," said Ivanauskas, whose tactics for the Ireland game were hampered by the loss, to injury, of key players Linas Mėgelaitis and Paulius Golubickas.

"If you want to achieve something, you will have to play in such stadiums one day. We will try to calm them down a bit, and we will see how we will succeed."

He also expected Kenny to make changes from the XI which drew 2-2 with Belgium last week.

"In our opinion, some players from the Belgium match will definitely not play. It may be to our advantage, but maybe not because those players will want to prove their worth," he said.

"We know what’s waiting for us. Ireland have a very mobile and strong team, plus incredible fans. It’s going to be a really tough match."