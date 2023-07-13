‘We will not hide because of a fear of failure’ – Vera Pauw

Katie McCabe during an Ireland open training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

For a couple of hours at least, a taste of the old sod for the Irish squad in their Meakin Park base.

“Tis your field Katie” reads the flag paraded by the Devitts, once of Clare, before the two children of the clan later corral Denise O’Sullivan for a chat and a photo. All the four fields are here at the FIFA-mandated open session every World Cup participant must stage.

To the Irish, not so much an imposition, rather an invitation.

Nearby, Seán Senbel-Lynch, with a father from Dublin, wheels in his chair to meet the aforementioned McCabe and her manager, Vera Pauw. There’s a Murphy from Cork, too.

“It’s really nice when people watch the sessions, I don’t know what it is, it’s like a game,” says Ireland midfielder Lucy Quinn. “But to have people come out and to see our fans, to see a bit of green, is really, really exciting.”

There will be so much more of it in Sydney’s Olympic Stadium this day next week but there is work to be done first.

This well-appointed venue, home of Football Queensland, was not originally slated to be Ireland’s World Cup HQ.

But when FIFA saw the state of Goodwin Park, they acted promptly and shifted the Irish into this ground, 20 minutes drive away from Brisbane.

​So quite the bonus even before they set foot on Australian soil. “It was FIFA’s decision,” confirmed Pauw, who was happy enough for her squad to train on another inferior location at Underwoods for the previous two days as the squad slowly recover from jet lag.

“That was OK for the first days but not for preparation for the World Cup. But the people there were so welcoming and did everything they could do on it.

“But at the World Cup there are standards FIFA has and they decided it had to be on another level.

“It was not coming from us at all. But FIFA was not happy with the quality of the allocated training pitch, so a few weeks ago they commanded to get this pitch here done.”

Although one hopes the floodlights cast a little more light on the matter for Friday night’s uncapped friendly against Colombia – effectively Ireland will use every player in their squad at some stage of the evening – the facilities are top-notch, albeit the pitch shows the wear of summer toil from other codes.

“And looking at it they have done an amazing job. It’s maybe not all green but it’s all flat, short grass and it’s really good to work on.”

Better than a car park, a tattered cynical survivor of the only other Irish World Cup venture this century may have muttered under our breaths. And no shortage of bibs and balls either.

The session was lively enough fare for the small gathering of diaspora; in a fore-shortened 11-a-side on a shortened pitch, Marissa Sheva opened the scoring for the exact same starting 11 that took the field against France.

“We have no secrets,” said Pauw, who has already confirmed to the entire world her likely starting 11 and system for the Australia game.

For Ireland, it is simply a matter of doing everything they can much better than they have before. Often, they have managed to achieve a certain level; just not for long enough.

“We do know we will be pushed back by the big nations. But we also know that we can go forward.

“And we also feel that we have shown that in the Zambia game when it was really pre-season, players were only a week and a half on the pitch.

“So I’m realistic. I think we can only go and do better and better all the time.”

Abbie Larkin’s ability to stretch the play, and take imaginative late-game leaps when others may wither, offers one potential secret weapon.

But there is a minor scare when she is hurriedly removed from a team drill, a white towel pressed urgently against her head.

Later, as she meets and greets the second- and third-generation emigrants, there is not a scratch upon her. Always the drama. “You know me, a drama queen!”

Another day passes without obvious flaw or hitch, another day closer to a paradise that can only be gained, never lost.

“We are fully prepared for Australia but we are realistic,” adds Pauw.

“We know the power of Australia is huge, their strength is especially their power. Over the wings and the centre, at the back, they overpower and press everywhere.

“It is so difficult to play against. But yeah, we need to deal with that. That is why we’re here, that is what we’re proud of, I’ve said that so many times,” she added.

“We will give our all, we will not be afraid, we will not hide because of a fear of failure.”

This squad may lack many things but fearlessness is not one of them.