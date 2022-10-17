‘We will continue to provide support for James’ – EFL respond to McClean abuse

The English Football League have said they will "provide support" for Ireland international James McClean over the issue of sectatrian and anti-Irish abuse from supporters.

McClean said he was subjected to abuse from sections of the crowd when he played for Wigan away to former club Sunderland on Saturday.

In a subsequent post on social media he said "Myself as well as my family have been on the end of sickening abuse since November 2012" adding "one particular chant, as well as other chants of 'f**k the pope and IRA', [was] being sung by the majority of the 30k crowd, as well as numerous individual chants of 'fenian b*****d, fenian c**t', 'you dirty Irish c**t'."

In a statement issued today to local outlet Wigan Today (but a statement not posted on their website), the EFL said it "condemns all forms of discriminatory and offensive chanting and will provide assistance wherever appropriate in respect of any investigations undertaken by the Club, FA and other authorities.

“The League has worked with other football bodies in the past and will continue to do so to provide support for James. At the beginning of the season the EFL issued guidance to Clubs to support their matchday operations to tackle discriminatory behaviour and hate crime."

Commenting on Instagram on Sunday, McClean said he expected no action to be taken. "I would be lying if I was to say I expect anything to done about this by the FA and EFL (history shows this) but here is ANOTHER CHANCE," he said.

Wigan's chairman has pledged the club's support to McClean. In a post on twitter today, McClean's wife, Erin, said: "I try to avoid getting into it too much anymore because it takes too much energy and tbh it’s been quite pointless in the past. But the support hasn’t gone unnoticed and definitely outshines the negativity for me. So thank you."