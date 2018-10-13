'We were accommodating young Doherty' - Martin O'Neill explains his team selection against Denmark

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill defended his starting selection for the UEFA Nations League game against Denmark, as he claimed he set the team up to accommodate Wolves defender Matt Doherty.

The Ireland boss has been reluctant to use Doherty despite his impressive rise to prominence in the Premier League, with O'Neill switching to a back three as he started with Doherty and James McClean in wing back roles.

With Cyrus Christie playing out of position in midfield, Ireland lacked attacking cohesion, but O'Neill insisted he was content with his side's performance.

"We were accommodating young Doherty as much as anything else," claimed O'Neill. "We were trying to make it as easy for him as possible. He has played in a number of positions for Wolves and in debut in front of his home crowd competitively, we wanted to try and make it as easy for him as possible.

"Cyrus Christie has played on the right side of midfield for us and has done exceptionally well. He is athletic, he is fit and I felt he did terrifically.

"James (McClean) has played at wing back before. He plays left side when we play a back four and he has played many games for us in that inside role."

O'Neill insisted he was happy with his side's efforts, even though Denmark dominated possession for long periods.

"Early on, we allowed Denmark too much possession," he added. "They grew into the game and we were sitting back a little bit, but when we got the ball I felt we pushed forward with some purpose.

"Obviously we need to create move chances, but Denmark didn't create too many chances against us. It was interesting in the sense that when we get the ball and play in and have little pockets of possession, we look fine, but we are rebuilding.

"We got a clean sheet and if you can get a clean sheet, we are in the game."

O'Neill plugged the many defensive gaps revealed in two successive heavy defeats by over-loading his side with defensively-minded players but nonetheless claimed that his side could have won the game, as had been his aim.

"I thought in periods of possession, we looked to do something with it. They made a sub at the end, a defender for a forward, which may have told you something," he stressed.

"Our intent was to create more than we did. We allowed them to dictate the game early on and we were chasing it although they didn't create too many chances. But then we kept the ball and started playing a bit.

"We're re-building again after the defeat against Wales. We kept a clean sheet which is important. It's a re-building process."

Christie was one of a number of players selected in an unusual position, deployed in central midfield where he often looked cumbersome and ineffectual in possession, albeit he rallied to produce Ireland's only shot on target with a 71st minute rasper which rattled Schmeichel.

"I thought Cyrus was terrific. That position is not a problem for him. He doesn't always play for is club but he's in good physical condition," added the Ireland boss.

"He's played full-back and right wing-back for me and I thought he did very well indeed and he helped young Matt Doherty as well. And he had a great effort on target as well.

"We wanted Matt to play in his proper position and there was a lot of expectation on him after his start in the Premier League. He didn't do too badly at all with the help around him.

"Callum Robinson came in and enlivened us, got the crowd going and it was brilliant for him to make that impact.

"I think they're ready for Wales, we'll see how they come out of this game. A lot of them don't play for their clubs and we didn't think Shane Long lasted longer than we expected.

"Callum O'Dowda went off after feeling dizzy from a first-half knock. I don't know if it was concussion. They are assessing him. He wanted to continue, he's a brave man but the medics decided otherwise.

"We had one shot on target but we had a clean sheet, building blocks for us. Our attitude was to try and win the game and we nearly did that towards the end."

Online Editors