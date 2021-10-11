Manager Stephen Kenny during a Republic of Ireland press conference at the FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny says Caoimhin Kelleher deserves the chance to start for Ireland against Qatar tomorrow but confirmed he will only make a handful of changes in an attempt to build on the momentum of Saturday's victory over Azerbaijan.

The Liverpool number two will replace Gavin Bazunu between the sticks for a game which is expected to be sold out with just 300 of the 25,000 tickets remaining.

Kenny has doubts around the fitness of Josh Cullen and Daryl Horgan, while confirming that Jason Knight is fit enough to come into the squad.

Ireland's wealth in the goalkeeping department is a major plus with Bazunu, Kelleher and Bournemouth's Mark Travers set to provide competition to each other over the long term.

"Caoimhin is a real natural goalkeeper, a terrific talent, he played ten times for me as Ireland U-21 manager and I'm well aware of his qualities," said Kenny today.

"He was just unfortunate the last season when he was injured and that opened the door in March for Gavin Bazunu who has been terrific. He (Kelleher) made his debut at half-time in the game against Hungary, this is his first start tomorrow in front of the home crowd and he deserves it."

Kenny shrugged off questions about his contract situation in the context of this game, but indicated he would be taking the match seriously - he's still waiting for a win at the Aviva Stadium.

"There won't be wholesale changes but there will be some," he said, "The objective is we would like to win the game, but we've got to earn the right to do that.

"Qatar have had good results over the years, they are a very attacking team, they commit everything. They like to control a lot of games even against the better teams; we'll have to play really well and we want to experience winning at home."